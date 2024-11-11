Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Portland Investment Counsel Inc. (Portland) is pleased to announce that the following Portland fund, managed by Chris Wain-Lowe, Chief Investment Officer, Executive Vice-President, and Portfolio Manager of Portland, won 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (CHFA):

Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP - Private Equity category for second place in the best three-year return and;

Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP - Private Equity category for second place in the best five-year return.

"Portland is delighted to have been recognized with two awards at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, a noteworthy achievement in Canada's hedge fund industry. This acknowledgment reaffirms our dedication to delivering strong returns for our investors. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all fellow winners and commend Alternative IQ for hosting another remarkable event," said Chris Wain-Lowe.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund. A total of 273 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2024 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

To learn more about this award winning fund, visit: Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP.

About Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland is an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer. We have a reputation for being Owners and Operators thus we are insightful Investors. Portland provides portfolio management and exempt market dealer services as well as investment products. Our investor roots date back to 1987. www.portlandic.com

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each autumn (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors, and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

