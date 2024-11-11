joliroom SAS: The Best Christmas Markets in Europe: What the Data Reveals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / According to recent data, 32% of Europeans plan to travel during the Christmas period (December-January) this year, and a growing number of these travelers are expected to include Christmas markets as a part of their itinerary.

Christmas Market in Budapest

budapest christmas market unsplash

Cozycozy, the largest vacation accommodation search engine is here to help Christmas enthusiasts choose the holiday destination that meets their needs. Designed to make travel planning simple and convenient, cozycozy.com brings together millions of options from various booking sites, making it easy to find accommodations that fit any style and budget.

In a 2022 survey, 46% of European respondents said that visiting Christmas markets was an integral part of their holiday festivities, a sentiment that resonates strongly in Germany (where 58% say Christmas markets are essential) and France (44%).

A 2024 survey by Statista.com gathered insights from 593,992 respondents across 168 countries to identify the world's best Christmas markets. Based on this surprising list, cozycozy.com highlighted a selection of European markets that bring unique flavors to the holiday season and showcase the regional diversity of Christmas celebrations.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest's Christmas market topped Statista's survey, set against the beautiful backdrop of St. Stephen's Basilica. Known for its artistic craft vendors, festive food stalls, and light projections on the basilica, the market blends Hungarian folklore with modern charm, offering treats like chimney cakes, goulash, and local wines. With a central ice rink, it attracts families, couples, and solo travelers. Cozycozy helps visitors experience the winter wonderland in Budapest by offering 2728 accommodations per two person visiting between December 13 and 15, and 3143 places to stay between December 20 and 22. This includes a wide variety of hotels, holiday rentals, motels, bed and breakfasts and more.

Metz, France - Best for Families

The Metz Christmas Market has earned its reputation as one of the best family-friendly holiday markets in Europe. Located in northeastern France, it features enchanting decorations like a Christmas tree forest, a magical carousel, and Santa's grotto. Families enjoy children's workshops, creative stalls, and festive activities, making it perfect for all ages. Cozycozy offers 180 two-bedroom accommodations for families of four from December 13-15, and 139 from December 20-22.

Riga, Latvia - Most Affordable

For travelers seeking affordability without sacrificing the holiday experience, Riga is an exceptional choice. According to a report from Post Office Travel Money, Riga ranks as the most budget-friendly Christmas market destination in Europe. Visitors can enjoy Latvian and international crafts, festive treats like gingerbread and mulled wine, and traditional folk music. Dome Square offers an intimate setting where quality meets affordability. Cozycozy has 768 accommodations for two from December 13-15 and 842 from December 20-22.

Asti-Govone, Italy - Most Romantic

Italy's Asti-Govone market in Piedmont offers a romantic holiday escape with its storybook charm. Historic streets turn into a winter wonderland with twinkling lights, holiday displays, and a cozy ambiance perfect for couples. Visitors can enjoy Italian treats, handcrafted ornaments, and a Santa Claus village that embraces romance and tradition. Cozycozy lists 243 accommodations for couples in Govone from December 13-15 and 233 for December 20-22.

Madeira, Portugal - Sunny Christmas Market

For a sunny twist on holiday traditions, the Madeira Christmas market in Funchal offers a warm, festive experience. Filled with tropical fruits, Madeiran poncha, and traditional decorations, this market is ideal for celebrating Christmas in the sun. Visitors can enjoy island fireworks and light displays for a spectacular season. Those who equally enjoy Christmas markets and sunny weather can choose from 954 available accommodations on cozycozy for December 13-15 and 881 for December 20-22 for two people in Funchal.

Celebrate Christmas with Europe's Most Enchanting Holiday Markets

As Europe's Christmas market traditions continue to flourish, travelers have more options than ever to experience the magic of the season. This year, cozycozy helps Christmas lovers compare all available accommodations with one click to find the one that suits them the most.

Contact Information

Romain Claudel

Co-founder

press@cozycozy.com

SOURCE: Cozycozy

View the original press release on newswire.com.