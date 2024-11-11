Invisinet Technologies Announces Formation of New Advisory Board to Guide Strategic Growth and Innovation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Invisinet Technologies, an innovative cybersecurity technology company, is proud to announce the formation of its newly established Advisory Board. The Board is comprised of industry leaders and experts who provide a wealth of experience, diverse perspectives and a shared passion for Invisinet's mission to deliver innovative and unique Zero Trust solutions that protect and empower organizations. Invisinet will also leverage the Board members' thought leadership in key communications that will guide and assist current and prospective clients and partners.

New Advisory Board Members Include:

Keith Frederick: Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Viasat and Adjunct Professor at Texas A&M University.

Massimiliano Garruzzo: Chief Executive Officer at ISCS (Cybersecurity/IT Consultancy) and President of CyberCare.

John Hayes: Co-Founder and CTO at Emergent Security and former Co-Founder/CTO at BlackRidge Technology Inc.

Nick Lampson: Former Member, the U.S. House of Representatives, current Government Affairs Executive at Lampson Company LLC and VP of Operations at Riceland Healthcare.

Emil Pena: Chief Executive Officer at EPII and Managing Director Texas Card Dealers Alliance. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Department of Energy - Petroleum Technology.

"I am thrilled to launch our Advisory Board at Invisinet Technologies, a strategic move to drive growth and innovation as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the world of digital security," said Brendan Sullivan, CEO of Invisinet Technologies. "They will play a crucial role in guiding our strategic direction, enhancing our capabilities, and strengthening our commitment to delivering value to our clients and partners. Their diverse backgrounds and insights will help us navigate the complexities of our industry and seize new opportunities for growth."

About Invisinet Technologies

Invisinet Technologies (https://www.invisinet.com) is a cybersecurity technology company specializing in innovative solutions that protect network infrastructure and critical assets from advanced threats. Invisinet's Zero Trust software enables cloaking of network assets and enforcement of identity-based access through First Packet Authentication TM, as well as granular identity-based micro-segmentation. Originally developed for the U.S. Department of Defense and making its way to the approved product list in 2018, Invisinet is now available in the enterprise space. With more than 15 patents and FIPS 140-2 certification, Invisinet continues to develop solutions to address the evolving advancements of cyber-attacks.

Contact Information

Brian Mehta

CMO

brian.mehta@invisinet.com

773.318.3740

SOURCE: Invisinet Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.