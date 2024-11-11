Anzeige
11.11.2024 16:26 Uhr
Attorney Share Announces Strategic Clio Integration to Streamline Referrals

Finanznachrichten News

This new collaboration empowers legal professionals with seamless referral management, enhancing efficiency and strengthening attorney networks

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Clio, the global leader in legal technology, is excited to announce a new strategic integration with Attorney Share, a pioneering platform for facilitating referrals between attorneys. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in legal technology, offering law firms an integrated solution to enhance operational efficiency, boost revenue, and deliver superior client outcomes.

Clio Attorney Share

Clio Attorney Share

Streamlining Legal Referrals Through Innovative Technology

Clio and Attorney Share's collaboration will provide legal professionals with an optimized, streamlined approach to referrals. By blending Clio's comprehensive client intake capabilities with Attorney Share's specialized referral management, this collaboration empowers attorneys to handle their caseloads with greater ease and efficiency. With reduced administrative burdens and a simplified referral process, legal professionals can focus on delivering top-tier service while building valuable connections across jurisdictions and practice areas. This seamless experience not only enhances productivity but also strengthens the collaborative network within the legal community, paving the way for improved outcomes for clients and firms alike.

"Collaborating with Attorney Share is an exciting step in our commitment to empowering law firms with tools that make their day-to-day work easier and more connected," said Harsha Chandra Shekar, Vice President of Business Development at Clio. "This is about enhancing how law firms collaborate and serve their clients effectively."

Enhanced Collaboration for Legal Professionals

The integration enables Clio and Attorney Share users to effortlessly refer cases to their existing networks of attorneys or find attorneys to handle their referrals in jurisdictions and/or practice areas they currently do not have referral partners. Alternatively, if an attorney is invited to take on a referral from Attorney Share, that lead will show up directly in their Clio Grow platform.

Alex Becker, Co-Founder of Attorney Share, expressed excitement about the integration, stating, "Our collaboration with Clio represents a pivotal moment for Attorney Share and the legal industry. Together, we are setting a new standard for what is possible in legal technology, facilitating collaboration previously unimaginable between attorneys on disparate case management software."

About Clio

Since its inception in 2008, Clio has revolutionized the landscape of legal technology, emerging as the undisputed leader of innovation and integration. By offering advanced yet intuitive legal software, Clio has redefined efficiency and client service, setting the standard for legal professionals across the globe. With an unwavering commitment to groundbreaking innovation and customer success, Clio stands as the preeminent authority in LegalTech, continuously pushing the boundaries of the sector's evolution. Learn more at www.clio.com.

About Attorney Share

Attorney Share streamlines the referral process between attorneys. It's free to join and they never take a cut of referral fees. Save time and energy using Waterfall Referrals within your existing network or send cases to our trusted community. Easily track all of your inbound and outbound referrals using the Attorney Share platform as your single source of truth. Learn more at www.attorneyshare.com.

Contact Information

Alex Becker
Co-Founder
pr@attorneyshare.com

SOURCE: Attorney Share

View the original press release on newswire.com.

