All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. Files Form S-1 Registration Statement

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc would like to inform the Company's shareholders that it has filed a Form S-1 Registration Statement, and the Company is in the process of seeking approval of the Form S-1 Registration Statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On Friday, November 8, 2024, the Company filed a Form S-1 Registration Statement ("Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC). Pursuant to the Registration Statement, and once the Registration Statement is deemed Effective by the SEC, we are offering shares of the Company's common stock to the public. You can read the Registration Statement on the OTC Markets site, under our trading symbol, ATMH, or on the SEC site, under All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

None of the shares pursuant to the Registration Statement will be available for purchase until the SEC declares the Registration Statement Effective, which can be a lengthy process.

Forward Looking Statement: The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding ATMH's plans, objectives, future opportunities for ATMH's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding ATMH's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond ATMH's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Further Information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Email:inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Email:investors@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Massimo Meneghello, President

Company Telephone: (888) 350-4660 Ext. 8

Company Website: http://allthingsmobileanalytic.com

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

