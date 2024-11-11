Global Diversity Awareness Month: HARMAN's Journey to Transform Tomorrow, Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / HARMAN

As a global leader in connected technologies, we at HARMAN pride ourselves on an employee base that represents the full diversity of the world we inhabit. In our experience, innovation happens when people with different backgrounds and experiences unite in pursuit of a shared vision. HARMAN remains committed to fostering respect and inclusion, with diversity, equity, and inclusion incorporated deeply into our core values.

With October marking Global Diversity Awareness Month, we also wanted to restate our commitment to ensuring people never have to compromise on their identities at work. Read on to discover how HARMAN is marching ahead on its mission to build a more inclusive future and empower people of all backgrounds...

Bridging the Gender Gap

While women remain underrepresented in STEM overall, the number of women entering STEM fields is increasing faster than the number of men. With October also being Cybersecurity Month, HARMAN hosted a compelling panel discussion featuring four accomplished women leaders who shared their unique experiences and challenges navigating careers in cybersecurity. Key takeaways included the importance of fostering inclusion in the tech industry and strategies for professional success.

That's not all... This year, HARMAN is proud to once again support the next generation of women to pursue careers in technology through our HARMAN Inspired partnership with the 1,000 Dreams Fund. A result of this collaboration is the New Face of Tech scholarship program, which provides women early in their careers with funding and mentorship from HARMAN executives, helping them overcome obstacles and level the playing field. Since 2017, over $150,000 have been given in grants to inspire young women from across the country, and help countless women pursue their ambitions. If you or someone you know, would be applicable for this program - tell us why you could be the New Face of Tech! Applications are now open.

Racing for a Reason

This year, HARMAN kicked off Global Diversity Month with movement and action at our 5th Annual Feel the Music 5K event. Held at the HARMAN offices in Novi, Michigan, team members participated in a 5k run/walk and spent the afternoon celebrating and enjoying global cuisines, fun challenges, music, and prizes.

Through donations and 5K registrations, we raised more than $6,000 for Deaf C.A.N., a non-profit organization that provides services to the Deaf & Hard of Hearing communities in southeast Michigan. There were several rounds of American Sign Language applause as HARMAN thanked participants, volunteers, and team members for their support and the impact we made together.

Embracing Cultural Diversity

As a workplace that has a strong culture of acceptance and belonging, HARMAN was also proud to celebrate our team members' rich heritage. During Hispanic Heritage Month, HARMAN celebrated the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx people by creating opportunities for our team members to highlight and share reflections on their cultures. Offering a glimpse into HARMAN's diverse workplace, employees reflected on what makes them proudest of their heritage and on the influence of their backgrounds on their professional journeys.

HARMAN India's Heartfelt Diwali Initiative

To wrap it all up ahead of this year's Diwali celebration, nearly 700 HARMAN India employees gathered across cities to hand-paint over 2,000 diyas, embodying community and compassion. Each diya sold supports NGO partners dedicated to empowering specially abled children, adding hope and opportunity to their lives. Celebrating the spirit of light and unity, HARMAN India extends warm wishes for a joyful Diwali.

Fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace is a commitment that never wavers - it is a meaningful pursuit we are always working to advance throughout the entire year. As a global organization, we at HARMAN know that all of us benefit when our people feel empowered to embrace and share their unique backgrounds, talents and perspectives. Learn more about how our company culture is built around the diversity of our people: https://www.harman.com/career/diversity.

