First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9) veröffentlicht. Analyst Kevin Sheil bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 3,00.



Zusammenfassung:

Telefónica SA, die Muttergesellschaft der Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, hat letzte Woche die Ergebnisse für Q3/24 veröffentlicht. Die Hauptkennzahlen für das Deutschlandgeschäft zeigen weiterhin eine robuste operative Performance mit einer soliden AEBITDA-Marge von 33%. Angetrieben von einer soliden Performance der Eigenmarken entsprach der Umsatz in Deutschland mit EUR2,10 Mrd. (-1,6 % J/J) unseren Schätzungen (EUR2,13 Mrd.; -1,5%). Der Umsatz wurde jedoch aufgrund der Halbierung der Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) ab Januar 2024 auf EUR0,20 und die Änderungen des 1&1-Vertrags beeinträchtigt. Unserer Ansicht nach bleibt die Marke O2 in Deutschland in einem weiterhin rationalen Telekommunikationsmarkt stark. Wir stufen Telefónica Deutschland Holding weiterhin mit Kaufen und einem Kursziel von EUR3 ein.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9). Analyst Kevin Sheil reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 3.00 price target.

Abstract:

Telefónica SA, the parent of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, published Q3/24 results last week. Headline numbers for the Germany business continued to show robust operating performance with a solid 33% AEBITDA margin. Driven by solid own brand performance, German revenue of EUR2.10bn (-1.6% Y/Y) was in-line with FBe (EUR2.13bn; -1.5%). However, the topline figure was offset by headwinds, due to the halving of mobile termination rates (MTR) from January 2024 to EUR0.20 and the changes to the 1&1 contract. In our view, the O2 brand remains strong in Germany in what continues to be a rational telecommunications market. We maintain our Buy rating and EUR3 target price.

