Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 16:36 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Speediance Launches the VeloNix Stationary Bike and Gym Monster 2: Expanding the Future of Smart Home Fitness

Finanznachrichten News

Experience AI-driven cardio and strength workouts with the latest innovations in at-home exercise equipment

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speediance, a leader in connected fitness that has just completed a Series A funding round, announces the launch of two groundbreaking products designed to elevate the at-home workout experience: the all-new VeloNix Stationary Bike and the enhanced Gym Monster 2. Offering advanced technology, customization, and safety features, the VeloNix and Gym Monster 2 are user-friendly, space-efficient, making workouts more accessible and convenient.

Speediance-VeloNix&Gym Monster 2

"At Speediance, we are committed to providing versatile, high-quality equipment that meets our customers' diverse fitness needs and are thrilled to be venturing into a new category with the VeloNix Stationary Bike," said Liu Tao, founder and CEO of Speediance. "With both VeloNix and Gym Monster 2, we are forging a path in smart-home innovation for fitness enthusiasts and making smart, accessible fitness more convenient for everyone."

The VeloNix Stationary Bike brings consumers a truly immersive and precise cycling experience featuring advanced motor-controlled resistance, intuitive controls, and smart technology, catering to all fitness levels.

  • Motor-Controlled Resistance: Provides exact resistance and power control for safer workouts, eliminating pedal coasting hazards
  • Smart Tech Integration: Advanced sensors and connectivity allow for real-time tracking of speed, power, and cadence to help optimize training efficiency
  • Realistic Cycling Simulation: Combines spin bike and indoor trainer features for an immersive, road-like experience

The Gym Monster 2, an upgraded version of Speediance's bestselling model, offers an extensive movement library, professional-led classes, and new AI and Velocity-Based Training (VBT) features for adaptive, effective strength training.

  • Weight & Footprint Reduction: Lighter design and saves space
  • Enhanced Sound Speaker & Cooling System: Improve user experience
  • Advanced AI Features & VBT Training Contents: Through the AI Coach's weight recommendation algorithm, the best weight for different training sessions

The VeloNix Stationary Bike is priced at $2,299 on the Speediance website , while the Gym Monster starts at $3,390 on the Speediance website, early buyers can now lock in special discounts. Both will be available on Amazon later this year. For more information, visit Speediance.com and follow Speediance's social media.

About Speediance

Founded in 2020, Speediance is a cutting-edge fitness brand that has just completed a Series A funding round, dedicated to providing intelligent products that revolutionize home gym workouts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553916/speediance.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/speediance-launches-the-velonix-stationary-bike-and-gym-monster-2-expanding-the-future-of-smart-home-fitness-302301281.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.