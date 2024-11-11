Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 11 novembre/November 2024) - Loyalist Exploration Limited has announced that the Letter of Intent dated June 5, 2024 and any other aspects related to the acquisition of Millbrook Minerals Inc. (the "Transaction") has been terminated.

Effective immediately, Loyalist Exploration will be reinstated for trading.

Loyalist Exploration Limited a annoncé que la lettre d'intention datée du 5 juin 2024 et tout autre aspect lié à l'acquisition de Millbrook Minerals Inc. (la « transaction ») a été résilié.

Avec effet immédiat, Loyalist Exploration sera réintégrée à la négociation.

Date : Le 11 NOV 2024 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : PNGC

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)