PV InfoLink says that Chinese solar demand will reach between 240 GW and 260 GW this year, while European demand will hit 77 GW to 85 GW. As the global energy shift advances, PV InfoLink projects solar demand to reach 469-533 GW in 2024. However, key markets - China, the United States, Europe, and India - are challenged by supply-demand imbalances, policy shifts, and economic volatility that could reshape installation demand and weigh on growth after 2025. While installations increase, essential grid updates lag, and rising interest rates and supply chain instability are squeezing returns. China's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...