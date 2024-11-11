Wake Forest, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Ellis Family Law, an award-winning family law firm known for its personalized client-focused services, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Wake Forest, North Carolina. This new location at 1740 Heritage Center Drive, Suite 202, marks the firm's third expansion in the Triangle, offering greater access to expert legal representation for families in Wake County and surrounding areas. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Wake Forest Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Vivian Jones will take place on December 5, 2024.





"We are so excited to further expand our reach into the Wake Co area. Our goal is to provide personalized representation, with the knowledge and credentials that you need. We are looking forward to getting more connected to the Wake Forest and North Raleigh communities, and to giving back as is part of our mission," said Gray Ellis, the Founder and Managing Partner of Ellis Family Law.

New Location Reflects Commitment to Clients

Ellis Family Law's new office is designed to provide the same high level of service that clients have come to expect, with an emphasis on personalized attention and tailored strategies. The firm's board-certified specialists bring years of experience to every case, helping families navigate complex legal challenges with clarity and empathy.

This expansion into Wake Forest allows Ellis Family Law to deliver its expertise in family law, including divorce, child custody, child support, domestic violence cases, and estate planning, directly to clients in the area. The new office is also equipped to handle litigation and alternative dispute resolution (ADR), offering clients options like mediation and collaborative law that can often be less contentious and more cost-effective than traditional litigation.

Ellis Family Law's expansion reaffirms its mission to be a reliable legal partner for families, offering both legal insight and compassionate representation to help clients achieve favorable outcomes in their most critical family law matters.

Building Stronger Ties with the Wake Forest Community

Beyond legal services, Ellis Family Law is eager to build deeper connections with the Wake Forest and North Raleigh communities. This expansion is an opportunity to strengthen relationships and support local initiatives.

Through outreach efforts and partnerships with local organizations, the firm aims to give back to the community and make a meaningful impact beyond the courtroom. The firm's community outreach initiatives align with its commitment to service and building lasting connections with the people it serves.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 5, 2024, will celebrate this next step, welcoming the Wake Forest community to the new space and introducing them to the firm's mission of serving families with integrity and compassion. While the event will officially open the new office, it also marks Ellis Family Law's dedication to providing high-caliber legal services with a human touch. It will continue to work tirelessly to make trusted legal representation accessible to families, all while staying true to its roots as a trusted, community-focused firm.

Continued Growth and Client-Centered Focus

Ellis Family Law's new office in Wake Forest represents the firm's ongoing growth. It has built a reputation for providing clear communication, detailed billing disclosures and dedicated client support, all of which will be integral to the services offered at the new location.

With three offices now serving the Triangle region - Durham, Pittsboro, and Wake Forest -

Ellis Family Law is positioned to meet the growing demand for skilled family law representation in the area. The firm's expanded footprint allows it to offer the same high standards of legal excellence to a broader range of clients, while also maintaining the close, personal relationships that are at the heart of its practice.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Ellis Family Law at 919-688-9400 or visit http://ellisfamilylaw.com/.

About Ellis Family Law,

Ellis Family Law, P.L.L.C., is a multi-award-winning firm led by NC Board-Certified Family Law Specialists. With locations in Durham, Pittsboro, and Wake Forest, Ellis Family Law provides dedicated legal services in divorce, property division, child custody, support and estate planning - serving families throughout the Triangle with personalized care and professionalism. The firm has been recognized for its quality service, earning the BBB torch award for ethics in 2023 and the Best of Durham Award in since its inception in 2015, amongst many others. There are multiple attorneys in the office who have reached the status of NC Board Certified Specialist in Family Law and SuperLawyers. It's founder, Gray Ellis, is Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rated and was most recently named NC Leader in the Law for Family Law for the second year in a row.





SOURCE: Brand Featured