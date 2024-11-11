Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 17:26 Uhr
Cindi Book LLC: New Children's Author Cindi Millsaps Captivates Young Readers With Her Debut Book: The Adventures of Andy & Sandy: A Puppy for Christmas

Finanznachrichten News

KELLER, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Just in time for the holiday season, debut children's author Cindi Millsaps launches The Adventures of Andy & Sandy: A Puppy for Christmas, a heartwarming holiday story that combines the wonder of Christmas with the excitement of bringing a new puppy into the family. Millsaps's enchanting debut has already begun to capture the hearts of young readers, parents, and caregivers with its relatable characters and uplifting message.

The Adventures of Andy & Sandy: A Puppy for Christmas

The Adventures of Andy & Sandy: A Puppy for Christmas
Cover of The Adventures of Andy & Sandy: A Puppy for Christmas shows two excited siblings finding a puppy with a red bow under a festive Christmas tree.



The Adventures of Andy & Sandy: A Puppy for Christmas introduces readers to siblings Andy and Sandy, two curious and imaginative children. Their Christmas wish comes true when they find a surprise under the tree-a new puppy to love and care for. Through their joy and challenges as new pet owners, young readers are invited to learn valuable lessons about responsibility, compassion, and the special bond between family and pets.

Perfect for children ages 3-7, the book's vivid illustrations, playful language, and timeless themes make it an ideal holiday read. Millsaps's storytelling is both engaging and educational, helping children develop social and emotional skills in a holiday setting filled with warmth and excitement.

"I wanted to write a book that brought the magic of Christmas together with the lessons and joys of welcoming a pet into the family," Millsaps shared. "My hope is that children will see themselves in Andy and Sandy's journey and feel inspired by the values of kindness, patience, and responsibility."

Millsaps, a mother of three and grandmother, drew inspiration from her family's experiences and love for animals. The story celebrates the excitement of the holidays through characters who reflect the same curiosity and joy many children feel, making it a meaningful read for parents and kids alike.

The Adventures of Andy & Sandy: A Puppy for Christmas is now available in hardcover and eBook formats at major book retailers and online stores. It is also available on Millsaps's official website, www.CindiBookLLC.com. This debut book is the first in a planned series, with more adventures in store for Andy, Sandy, and their puppy as they grow, learn, and explore together.

For additional information on The Adventures of Andy & Sandy: A Puppy for Christmas, please contact:

Cindi Millsaps
Email: service@cindibook.com
Phone: 214-308-1733
Website: www.CindiBookLLC.com

Follow Cindi Millsaps on Social Media
Instagram: @CindiBookLLC
Facebook: CindiBookLLC
TikTok: @CindiBook

SOURCE: Cindi Book LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
