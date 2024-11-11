London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - The Money Service Lab today announced a partnership with Apata in order to provide 3DSecure capability and Authentication services for MSL card issuing and processing solutions and projects in Europe.

Conor Doyle, co-founder and CEO of MSL said, "After a period of evaluating the various offerings in the 3DSecure and Secure Customer Authentication market generally we are delighted to partner with Apata. We believe the two companies share a mutual approach to technology and business. The partnership will enable MSL to offer a tailor-made solution to Issuers of Debit, Credit and Electronic Money when using the MSL platform, combined with the flexibility and outstanding technology offered by Apata. This partnership will also enable MSL to offer the solution in other regions globally going forward."

Conor Doyle went on to say, "As we expand our offering for banks, credit card issuers, eMoney institutions and programme managers we have to ensure our partnerships have the capacity to support us as we grow in different regions. MSL has been chosen to sit as the issuing processor for a number of projects in the USA and LAC/South America region and it was important to us to choose a partner who could also operate and support MSL in those regions. A big factor in choosing Apata as a partner included the fact we had worked closely with a number of the Apata team previously when they were running 'Touchtech Payments,' a company that was later acquired by 'Stripe' in 2019 and were impressed with their knowledge, capabilities and commitment."

Mike Muscato, Head of Technology and a co-founder of MSL added, "Choosing a partner for authentication services was more than just focusing on commercials. Because our cloud-based solution is so flexible, we need to have technology partners who can cater for that and not rely on legacy approaches and practices. If you think about it, we can create multi-instances and multi-tenant versions of the platform almost instantaneously in any region, for multiple clients."

Mike Muscato continued, "This means our clients, banks, credit card issuers, e-money entities etc, can basically set up and be live in days or weeks, as opposed to months. If you then also overlay the platform capable of running at 9000 Transactions Per Second, then you are going to need a flexible and scalable authentication capability and partner, and that is what we have found in Apata."

Niall Hogan, CPO and co-founder of Apata said, "We are delighted to partner with MSL, a company which shares our ethos for leading edge, cloud-native technology. Our shared focus on modern technology and product innovation with common values of customer service and reliability make the partnership a no-brainer."

Shekinah Adewumi, CEO and co-founder of Apata added that he welcomed the renewed relationship with the MSL team, which confirms Apata as the preferred partner for the next generation of payment providers. Shekinah went on to say, "Apata already supports millions of cardholders in fraud prevention, and we look forward to bringing our best-in-class 3DS solution to MSL customers."

