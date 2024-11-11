Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
11.11.24
12:08 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2024 17:34 Uhr
104 Leser
Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase 11.11.2024

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 11.11.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date11.11.2024
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareKALMAR
Amount9,800Shares
Average price/ share33.4463EUR
Total cost327,773.74EUR
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 50 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 11.11.2024
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
www.kalmarglobal.com







Attachment

  • Kalmar_11.11_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f80e63e8-1ff2-455f-8201-90abb5dba86a)

