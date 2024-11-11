Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
11.11.24
18:55 Uhr
142,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,43 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,00143,0019:09
142,00143,0019:06
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 17:38 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Entergy Receives 2024 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for Its Commitment to Hiring Veterans

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / For the seventh consecutive year, the U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Entergy with the HIRE Vets Medallion Award, honoring exceptional achievement in veteran employment. During a virtual award ceremony in October, U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Entergy alongside 838 other recipients who have demonstrated a commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

"I am proud to be part of an organization that understands the value that veterans add - in our company and in our communities," said Tina Morton, Entergy's Veterans Employee Resource Group president and senior project manager, nuclear. "Our VERG team is an important part of instilling the knowledge to others that we (veterans) are assets in leadership, display adaptability to change, have diverse perspectives, are problem solvers, and have a strong work ethic and integrity - all of which are necessary for success."

Entergy continues to meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs. The VERG is an employee-led group committed to supporting the unique needs of veterans, active-duty military and their families.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans. Awardees must have a veteran organization or resource group - like Entergy's Veterans Employee Resource Group - a leadership program, dedicated human resources professionals, and pay differential and tuition assistance program.

To learn more about our military hiring efforts and how we support veterans, visit the Military and Veterans Careers webpage.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.