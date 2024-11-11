Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
11.11.24
13:00 Uhr
7,300 Euro
+0,150
+2,10 %
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 18:00 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

11 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 595.644p. The highest price paid per share was 599.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 591.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,607,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,121,968. Rightmove holds 11,325,023 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

326

594.000

16:08:42

669

594.000

16:08:42

1068

594.400

16:06:25

1037

594.600

16:04:51

440

594.600

16:02:24

695

594.600

16:02:00

514

594.600

16:01:47

1223

594.600

16:01:47

2

594.200

15:58:02

1074

594.200

15:58:02

471

594.200

15:55:54

531

594.200

15:55:54

1137

593.400

15:50:57

466

594.000

15:44:26

618

594.000

15:44:26

1129

594.400

15:41:49

984

594.400

15:40:25

657

593.600

15:37:37

1052

593.800

15:32:05

224

593.000

15:30:46

702

593.000

15:30:46

1123

593.200

15:27:57

1062

593.200

15:25:42

1072

593.400

15:18:40

84

592.800

15:15:18

900

592.800

15:15:18

140

592.800

15:15:18

1136

592.600

15:13:00

385

592.800

15:12:01

678

592.800

15:12:01

1359

592.000

15:10:35

965

591.800

15:04:34

961

591.600

15:02:00

942

591.600

14:57:28

134

591.600

14:57:28

998

592.400

14:52:45

973

593.000

14:50:09

994

592.800

14:45:52

993

593.200

14:43:19

176

593.600

14:40:03

300

593.600

14:40:03

300

593.600

14:40:02

147

593.600

14:40:01

1095

594.400

14:37:26

1119

595.000

14:34:51

942

595.400

14:32:11

1082

595.000

14:29:56

277

595.000

14:28:03

1071

595.000

14:28:03

952

594.800

14:22:14

1081

595.200

14:21:39

918

594.800

14:13:03

197

595.600

14:08:16

900

595.600

14:08:16

1135

596.200

14:07:20

962

595.600

13:57:58

843

596.600

13:54:12

502

596.600

13:54:12

1049

596.800

13:53:01

1125

597.200

13:51:50

1039

596.400

13:48:20

361

596.600

13:48:19

510

596.600

13:48:19

258

596.600

13:48:19

455

595.400

13:39:47

539

595.400

13:39:37

960

595.400

13:35:06

486

595.600

13:34:54

367

595.600

13:34:54

348

595.600

13:34:54

946

595.600

13:28:54

1128

595.400

13:12:05

444

595.000

13:05:37

583

595.000

13:05:37

795

596.200

13:00:00

156

596.200

13:00:00

804

596.400

12:54:43

223

596.400

12:54:43

1122

597.200

12:49:42

1056

597.800

12:46:30

707

597.600

12:37:07

214

597.600

12:37:07

935

597.600

12:36:05

378

597.600

12:36:05

860

597.600

12:36:05

366

596.800

12:15:25

756

596.800

12:14:28

1118

597.800

12:12:50

948

598.000

12:08:44

259

598.000

12:08:44

73

598.000

12:08:44

710

598.000

12:08:44

89

597.600

12:02:10

1034

597.600

12:02:10

114

597.600

11:59:47

965

597.400

11:53:48

965

597.600

11:53:31

1008

597.400

11:34:41

1079

597.200

11:32:07

993

596.400

11:25:09

939

596.600

11:16:50

1104

595.800

11:00:37

1031

596.600

10:57:30

881

597.000

10:51:57

181

597.000

10:51:57

1010

596.800

10:46:43

10

596.800

10:46:43

1032

597.000

10:41:40

1117

596.000

10:37:33

947

596.000

10:34:00

992

596.800

10:31:30

1037

597.400

10:29:49

1119

597.800

10:22:38

652

597.800

10:16:26

303

597.800

10:16:26

1124

597.600

10:12:11

989

597.600

10:09:13

718

597.200

09:59:48

13

597.200

09:59:48

287

597.200

09:59:48

182

597.000

09:57:10

900

597.000

09:57:10

277

596.600

09:51:19

711

596.600

09:51:19

754

596.800

09:40:06

195

596.800

09:40:06

959

597.000

09:33:25

957

597.200

09:31:21

1007

597.400

09:24:21

919

597.800

09:21:00

1105

598.000

09:20:48

563

595.400

09:02:30

418

595.400

09:02:30

1003

596.000

08:56:25

133

596.800

08:50:25

900

596.800

08:50:25

241

597.200

08:45:31

705

597.200

08:45:31

953

597.800

08:38:41

31

597.800

08:38:41

1021

597.800

08:35:03

946

598.600

08:35:02

1091

599.200

08:33:41

1059

598.400

08:32:16

1112

596.400

08:22:36

92

596.000

08:15:55

900

596.000

08:15:55

918

594.400

08:10:25

1087

591.600

08:07:28

1133

592.000

08:07:28


