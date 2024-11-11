Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2024 18:10 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

11X AI INC.: 11x Raises a $50 Million Series B Led by Andreessen Horowitz to Accelerate the Era of Digital Workers

Finanznachrichten News

Series B Funding Announcement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 11x, the leader in AI-powered digital workers for revenue teams, today announced the closing of a $50 million Series B funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The investment accelerates 11x's digital workers further into the era of AI agents.

"11x's approach to sales automation with Alice and Jordan isn't just about optimizing workflows. It's about creating a new model for how work gets done," said Joe Schmidt, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "We're proud to support 11x as they reshape what's possible in sales."

The End of Software

Sales teams are buried under an avalanche of tools, with over half now aiming to reduce their tech stacks according to Salesforce's latest State of Sales report. Only 30% of sales reps' time is spent selling, with 70% lost to non-selling tasks like data entry and system management. 11x addresses this imbalance with digital workers that autonomously handle the workflows of traditional revenue teams.

Digital Workers, Not Software

The company's first two digital workers have demonstrated remarkable results:

  • Alice, the world's first AI SDR, manages campaigns, sources leads, and personalizes outreach, driving response rates 3x higher than traditional SDRs.
  • Jordan, a 24/7 multilingual phone rep, handles calls in over 30 languages, delivering up to 10x faster lead response times.

Now 11x has doubled down on delivering truly autonomous outcomes for customers by developing an entirely new version of Alice using the latest agentic AI research: Alice 2.0.

Alice 2.0 is fully autonomous, leverages first-party data, and learns from every interaction to improve over time.

Strategic Growth and Future Plans

Following a significant team expansion in the US after their Series A this September, 11x has acquired Opkit, an AI startup focused on developing healthcare solutions. Opkit co-founders Sherwood Callawayand Justin Kowill lead development on Alice 2.0 with product leader Keith Fearon, joining forces with 11x CTO Prabhav Jain.

In the next year, 11x plans to launch multiple new AI agents while driving aggressive revenue growth and key hiring initiatives in San Francisco.

"We're seeking bold innovators ready to shape the future of AI," explained CEO and Founder Hasan Sukkar. "Each new digital worker will replace the work of 11 full-time employees, managing an even broader range of GTM tasks from lead management to pipeline analytics."

About 11x

11x is redefining work by replacing software with autonomous digital workers that automate Go-to-Market (GTM) workflows, helping organizations increase efficiency and cut costs. 11x specializes in automating roles across GTM teams, including Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Operations.

The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark, Quiet Capital, SV Angel, Abstract Ventures, Lux Capital, Operator Partners, Visionaries, Activant, 20VC, 20Growth, 20Sales, and industry pioneers such as Amjad Masad (CEO of Replit), Aaron Levie (CEO of Box), and Suhail Doshi (Founder of Playground).

Media Contacts:
Keith Fearon - Head of Growth & Alice Product @ 11x
Email: keith@11x.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/524ca0ec-5198-4406-a2f9-9cee8f3a1403

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be6218c4-8782-4215-b4a9-8865a5e7e543


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.