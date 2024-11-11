Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHLZ | ISIN: US2561631068 | Ticker-Symbol: DS3
Tradegate
11.11.24
18:28 Uhr
76,18 Euro
+2,12
+2,86 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DOCUSIGN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOCUSIGN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,9376,0918:30
75,9376,0818:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOCUSIGN
DOCUSIGN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOCUSIGN INC76,18+2,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.