Montag, 11.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 18:26 Uhr
SK tes Recognized in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / SK tes, a renowned leader in Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD), is excited to announce its inclusion in the respected 2024 Gartner Market Guide for ITAD. We believe that this recognition acknowledges SK tes' position in the ITAD industry, emphasizing its global presence and service offerings.



The guide states that SK tes has established itself as the largest provider among the profiled ITAD companies through strategic growth and robust global service capabilities. Most of SK tes' global facilities hold certifications to ISO standards 9001, 14001, and 45001, and 31 global facilities are R2-certified, more than any other provider, ensuring top-tier quality and safety management and reinforcing SK tes' commitment to high environmental and operational standards.

SK tes prides itself on its significant global scale and the operational advantages it brings, from economies of scale and globally standardized ITAD processes to logistics sustainability efficiencies. The company is committed to managing compliance risks inherent to its expansive operations. Recent investments in facilities and talent underscore SK tes's dedication to scaling its data center ITAD business, further solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

Thomas Holberg, chief operating officer of SK tes, expressed his enthusiasm about the recognition: "We are thrilled to be included in the Gartner Market Guide for ITAD for the fourth time. We believe that this acknowledgment will reassure our clients that they are partnering with a trusted and capable partner and reinforces our commitment to building the highest quality worldwide ITAD service that meets the needs of today's leading global companies, meeting their security and compliance requirements and delivering value recovery and sustainability benefits and GHG emissions savings."

"We find that being recognized in this guide helps clients to make informed decisions. We are committed to continuing our efforts to innovate and lead in the ITAD industry, and meet the needs of today's clients and tomorrow's technology developments," commented Eric Ingebretsen, chief commercial officer at SK tes. "Gartner's comments about the increased attention on the sustainability opportunity within ITAD reflect what we hear from our clients. SK tes recently launched an updated version of our Carbon Loop Report to ensure that we're meeting the needs of our clients when it comes to sustainability reporting."

For more information about SK tes and our global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

Gartner, Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition, By Rob Schafer, Christopher Dixon, Autumn Stanish, 6 November 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SK tes:
Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza
Media And Content Strategist
maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

Kristine Kearney
kristine.kearney@sktes.com
+44 7706 352 702

SOURCE: SK tes

