Alphinat, Inc.: Alphinat Awarded Contract to Build HccH e-Country Profile Platform, Secures SmartGuide License Sale

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA.H)(NEX:NPA) is pleased to announce being awarded the contract to build the new e-Country Profile platform for the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH). This project also includes a sale of Alphinat cutting-edge SmartGuide® platform license to HCCH, which will serve as the technological backbone for this international legal information resource for seven HCCH Conventions. Supported by distinguished sponsors and HCCH's core international stakeholders, this initiative represents a milestone in advancing accessible global legal standards.

The e-Country Profile, is co-financed by the European Union, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland and EUBF and aims to establish a user-friendly, comprehensive digital platform that provides essential country-specific legal information. This resource will enable seamless international legal proceedings by offering stakeholders - from lawyers and policymakers to citizens - quick access to authoritative information on cross-border legal systems.

Built on Alpha's SmartGuide platform, the e-Country Profile project will leverage SmartGuide's robust capabilities to deliver a user-centric, interactive digital experience. Known for its flexibility, multilingual support, and real-time content updates, SmartGuide will enable HCCH member countries to create and maintain up to date, accurate and easily navigable profiles for each participating country. Alpha's state-of-the-art technology will facilitate quick information retrieval and intuitive navigation, ensuring a seamless experience for users across the globe.

The SmartGuide platform by Alphinat will serve as the technological foundation for this ambitious project. Known for its adaptability and advanced functionalities, SmartGuide will empower HccH and all relevant countries to present dynamic, interactive profiles that are regularly updated to reflect each country's unique legal structures, regulations, and protocols. This tool will significantly enhance transparency and accessibility for individuals and entities involved in international legal matters.

In partnering with HccH, Alphinat demonstrates its commitment to facilitating reporting where essential legal and administrative information is readily accessible. This collaboration highlights Alphinat technological capabilities and dedication to promoting global understanding and cooperation. The new e-Country Profile platform will enhance transparency and accessibility by providing streamlined, comprehensive digital profiles that summarize each participating country's legal reporting requirements, international agreements, and procedures. Aimed at public sector, policymakers and professionals engaged in cross-border legal matters, the platform will simplify and standardize access to essential information, making it a critical tool in today's interconnected world.

"We are honored to again collaborate with HccH and its sponsors to create a transformative digital resource that will benefit governments and citizens worldwide," said Denis Michaud Alphinat Chief Solutions and Security Officer "The combination of HCCH's commitment to global legal framework accessibility and Alpha's SmartGuide technology is a perfect match for advancing cross-border legal transparency. This project allows us to empower countries, citizens and professionals alike with the information they need for international cooperation and understanding." he added.

The contract has garnered support from distinguished international legal experts and is viewed as a milestone for digital reporting for legal, compliance, information requirements and accessibility. Alphinat wishes to thank the sponsors of the project co-financed by the European Union, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland and EUBF.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone and system interoperability issues a thing of the past. We enable people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave to be a major part of the development process. After all, what better way to ensure a favorable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development.

That's why we bring you new ways to empower the right people at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we're constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler and less error prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit us at https://www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-looking statements

