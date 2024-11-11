Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - TMX Group (TSX: X) today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2024.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in October 2024, compared with 13 in the previous month and 29 in October 2023. The new listings were 10 exchange traded funds and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in October 2024 increased 111% compared to the previous month, and were up 83% compared to October 2023. The total number of financings in October 2024 was 37, compared with 31 the previous month and 46 in October 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed four new issuers in October 2024, compared with five in the previous month and five in October 2023. The new listings were one life sciences company, one technology company, one clean technology company, and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in October 2024 increased 27% compared to the previous month, and were up 43% compared to October 2023. There were 110 financings in October 2024, compared with 94 in the previous month and 77 in October 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

October 2024 September 2024 October 2023 Issuers Listed 1,827 1,822 1,824 New Issuers Listed 11 13 29 IPOs 10 12 27 Graduates from TSXV 0 0 0 Issues Listed 2,480 2,477 2,495 IPO Financings Raised $264,750,000 $32,856,188 $68,574,033 Secondary Financings Raised $790,113,840 $420,627,747 $372,241,531 Supplemental Financings Raised $227,442,081 $154,042,200 $261,418,500 Total Financings Raised $1,282,305,921 $607,526,135 $702,234,064 Total Number of Financings 37 31 46 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,819,547,197,929 $4,793,018,768,120 $3,766,486,481,651

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 127 125 +1.6 IPOs 115 108 +6.5 Graduates from TSXV 7 11 -36.4 IPO Financings Raised $1,004,122,315 $504,566,369 +99.0 Secondary Financings Raised $11,195,547,423 $10,715,967,225 +4.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,949,272,144 $1,717,650,438 +13.5 Total Financings Raised $14,148,941,882 $12,938,184,032 +9.4 Total Number of Financings 361 333 +8.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,819,547,197,929 $3,766,486,481,651 +28.0

TSX Venture Exchange **

October 2024 September 2024 October 2023 Issuers Listed 1,882 1,884 1,908 New Issuers Listed 4 5 5 IPOs 0 1 1 Graduates to TSX 0 0 0 Issues Listed 1,956 1,956 2,001 IPO Financings Raised $0 $1,758,540 $15,004,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $56,019,785 $224,053,951 $162,267,750 Supplemental Financings Raised $436,272,795 $161,071,589 $169,420,289 Total Financings Raised $492,292,580 $386,884,080 $346,692,039 Total Number of Financings 110 94 77 Market Cap Listed Issues $84,676,877,728 $79,735,429,322 $65,710,539,081

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 43 52 -17.3 IPOs 11 30 -63.3 Graduates to TSX 7 11 -36.4 IPO Financings Raised $7,587,540 $30,354,107 -75.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $831,586,077 $989,403,710 -16.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,915,735,036 $2,733,175,924 +6.7 Total Financings Raised $3,754,908,653 $3,752,933,741 +0.1 Total Number of Financings 956 968 -1.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $84,676,877,728 $65,710,539,081 +28.9

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol A & W Food Services of Canada Inc. AW BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF ZIQ Capital Group Global Equity Select ETF (Canada) CAPG Capital Group International Equity Select ETF (Canada) CAPI Capital Group Multi-Sector Income Select ETF (Canada) CAPM Capital Group World Bond Select ETF (Canada) CAPW Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF DXCB Dynamic Active Bond ETF DXBB iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF JEPQ JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF JEPI

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol CanCambria Energy Corp. CCEC Conavi Medical Corp. CNVI International Battery Metals Ltd. IBAT METAVISTA3D Inc. DDD

