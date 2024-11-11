US Med-Equip Named 'Top Workplace' for 6th Year Running, Fueled by Employee Dedication to Life-Saving Mission

Leading medical equipment provider recognized for its 'people-first culture,'empowering working environment supporting hospitals

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Employees at US Med-Equip (USME) - the nation's top-rated provider of medical equipment rentals, sales, service and asset management - earned the "Top Workplaces" designation for the sixth year in a row.

Top Workplaces recognizes companies best at fostering a desirable working environment and keeping employees empowered and engaged.

USME partners with hospitals to deliver the highest quality medical equipment, including ventilators, infusion pumps and therapeutic beds. Employees across the country deliver life-saving equipment 24/7 to hospitals within two hours plus drive time.

"Our people are the heart and soul of everything we do," USME CEO Greg Salario said. "Their commitment to supporting clinicians in delivering life-saving care inspires me every day, and I couldn't be more proud of the culture we've built together."

Top Workplaces results are based on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party employee survey on workplace culture from Energage, which collects data from more than 23 million surveys at more than 70,000 organizations.

Survey results spotlight USME's fulfilling work and leadership's "strong values" and dedication to supporting, caring about and helping employees grow.

"I am proud to work with the company and see the exciting growth," a USME employee said. "I love what I do and who I work with every day."

US Med-Equip is nationally recognized for its culture, driven by dedicated employees' shared purpose: to support the important work healthcare providers do every day to help patients heal.

"I feel like I am doing meaningful work and making a difference by supporting our mission," another employee remarked. "I get many opportunities to work on different types of projects and grow professionally so my job is always interesting. And the company is full of great people."

US Med-Equip, recognized as an Inc. "Power Partner" for its industry-leading customer service to hospitals, is actively hiring across the nation.

