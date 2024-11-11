Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - KaJ Labs has formally denied recent reports suggesting that it transferred 70 million TUA tokens, associated with its enterprise on-chain AI platform Atua, to BlackRock. This statement is intended to clarify misinformation and reinforce KaJ Labs' commitment to transparency regarding its token distributions and partnerships.





Optimizing decentralized workflows with AI-driven, sustainable resource management.



KaJ Labs emphasized that any holdings of TUA tokens by BlackRock were acquired independently, without any direct transaction or agreement with KaJ Labs. The organization reaffirmed that Atua (TUA) tokens are governed by KaJ Labs in alignment with the platform's strategic roadmap and ecosystem growth objectives.

To ensure transparency and provide accurate information to its stakeholders, KaJ Labs stated that any official announcements regarding token distributions, partnerships, or strategic collaborations will be shared exclusively through KaJ Labs' verified channels. The organization encourages the public and stakeholders to rely on these official updates for reliable information.

KaJ Labs remains focused on advancing the Atua AI platform and reinforcing its commitment to the AI and blockchain sectors through transparent, secure asset management practices.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on AI and blockchain technology. With a mission to drive innovation in the decentralized economy, KaJ Labs develops and supports projects that promote transparency, security, and community-driven progress in Web3 applications.

