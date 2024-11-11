Anzeige
11.11.2024 19:34 Uhr
Integre Trans: Submission of Creditor Claims by Bondholders

Finanznachrichten News
On the basis of the Bondholders' Interest Protection Agreement No. OSP-23-09,
dated April 5, 2023, UAB "AUDIFINA," acting on behalf of the bondholders
holding securities issued by UAB "Integre Trans," company code 301888546
(hereinafter referred to as the Company), has submitted a creditor claim on
behalf of the bondholders to the Company's insolvency administrator, UAB
"ADMIVITA," legal entity code 125841325, on November 11, 2024. This creditor
claim concerns the Company's bond issuance registered on May 5, 2023, with a
total principal amount of EUR 4,000,000, bearing ISIN code LT0000407553
(hereinafter referred to as the Issuance). The total claim amount is EUR
4,312,000, comprised of EUR 4,000,000 in principal, EUR 292,000 in accrued
interest, and a EUR 20,000 premium as previously pledged by the Company. 

In submitting this creditor claim, UAB "AUDIFINA" translated the terms of the
Issuance into Lithuanian and allocated the respective claim amounts to the
bondholders based on the Company's investor list issued by Nasdaq on October
21, 2024. Once this creditor claim is approved by the court, each investor in
the Issuance will become an independent creditor of the Company and will be
able to exercise their rights in the Company's bankruptcy proceedings in
accordance with the Republic of Lithuania Law on Insolvency of Legal Entities. 



For any questions prior to the court's approval of the creditor claim, please
contact UAB "AUDIFINA" at obligacijos@audifina.lt. 

After the claim has been approved by the court, if necessary, you may contact
the insolvency administrator at info@admivita.lt.
