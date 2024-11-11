Integre Trans: Submission of Creditor Claims by Bondholders

On the basis of the Bondholders' Interest Protection Agreement No. OSP-23-09, dated April 5, 2023, UAB "AUDIFINA," acting on behalf of the bondholders holding securities issued by UAB "Integre Trans," company code 301888546 (hereinafter referred to as the Company), has submitted a creditor claim on behalf of the bondholders to the Company's insolvency administrator, UAB "ADMIVITA," legal entity code 125841325, on November 11, 2024. This creditor claim concerns the Company's bond issuance registered on May 5, 2023, with a total principal amount of EUR 4,000,000, bearing ISIN code LT0000407553 (hereinafter referred to as the Issuance). The total claim amount is EUR 4,312,000, comprised of EUR 4,000,000 in principal, EUR 292,000 in accrued interest, and a EUR 20,000 premium as previously pledged by the Company. In submitting this creditor claim, UAB "AUDIFINA" translated the terms of the Issuance into Lithuanian and allocated the respective claim amounts to the bondholders based on the Company's investor list issued by Nasdaq on October 21, 2024. Once this creditor claim is approved by the court, each investor in the Issuance will become an independent creditor of the Company and will be able to exercise their rights in the Company's bankruptcy proceedings in accordance with the Republic of Lithuania Law on Insolvency of Legal Entities. For any questions prior to the court's approval of the creditor claim, please contact UAB "AUDIFINA" at obligacijos@audifina.lt. After the claim has been approved by the court, if necessary, you may contact the insolvency administrator at info@admivita.lt.