Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Market My Market has shared a detailed blog post on how job seekers can avoid scams. The guide is timely and is in response to a recent case where malicious actors hijacked a company's job posting. The digital marketing agency was in the process of filling a Content Writer position. Unfortunately, scammers created an email address with a fake domain similar to 'marketmymarket' in order to defraud applicants.

Ryan Klein, CEO and Founder of Market My Market, commented on the incident. Klein expressed disappointment in scammers taking advantage of people trying to find a job. He emphasized the need for companies to educate job seekers on staying vigilant and noted that businesses like his are responsible for supporting applicants throughout the hiring process.

In line with that, Market My Market has released a list of things its hiring team likes to see on resumes.

