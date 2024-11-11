Eagan, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - GovDocs is proud to introduce LocationCheck for Labor Law Poster Compliance, an industry-first technology driving the next evolution of accuracy and knowledge in employment law compliance. LocationCheck, already part of the company's Minimum Wage and Paid Leave compliance solutions, introduces rooftop precision in jurisdictional assignments amid the growing complexity of city and county employment law requirements.

Historically, the labor law posting industry has relied on zip codes and city names to identify jurisdictions of workplace locations. However, the rapid expansion of employment laws at the city and county levels has highlighted the inaccuracies of these traditional methods. This has resulted in most corporations being out of compliance with many locations due to incorrect jurisdictional data derived from zip codes and city names, ultimately leading to the wrong application of employment laws on a corporation's employee base.

With a 31.5% increase in new or updated mandatory postings in just the first 8 months of 2024 and with over 22,000 cities and counties issuing posting requirements, the risk of non-compliance due to incorrect jurisdictional information is escalating at a significant rate. This is becoming a real problem for HR Compliance Managers at multi-jurisdictional companies that have tens, hundreds, or even thousands of brick-and-mortar locations as well as remote employee locations.

GovDocs developed LocationCheck to offer precise latitude and longitude-based jurisdictional identification technology. This innovation significantly mitigates the risk of location non-compliance, audits, class-action lawsuits, and fines from Federal, state, county, and city departments of labor.

"There is too much at risk now. Employers can no longer settle for close enough. With LocationCheck, we're not only introducing rooftop pinpoint accuracy for identifying the correct jurisdiction," said Zach Stabenow, founder and CEO of GovDocs, "We're transforming location data into a powerful tool that enables HR compliance professionals to make more informed and analytical decisions about their locations."

GovDocs pioneered the LocationCheck technology in its Minimum Wage and Paid Leave solutions but quickly realized there was just as big of a need to apply the technology in managing labor law poster compliance.

"Accurate jurisdictional information is the foundation of effective compliance," said Kara Kanis, Vice President of Growth and Scale. "As a leader in the employment law compliance space, we recognized that enhancing our platform with industry-leading accuracy was essential to instilling confidence in location compliance for our customers now and in the future."

As of November 4th, over 1,200 of GovDocs' labor law poster customers have programs supported by LocationCheck with 27% of those being Fortune 500 companies. New clients will benefit from a comprehensive location audit to ensure correct jurisdiction assignments before any poster shipments. Additionally, all customers will have easy access to their complete location lists and required posters at the touch of a button, significantly streamlining posting audits.

