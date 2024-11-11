Tego Cyber Inc. to Present at November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on threat intelligence, detection and correlation tools, today announced it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21, 2024.

The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51647

The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

Live Q & A

Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

About Tego

Tego Cyber Inc. was founded to mitigate and develop solutions for the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat detection and correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection, response and remediation. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Contact:



Corporate

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: +1 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

X/Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Managing Partner

Hayden IR

Tel: 480-861-2425

Email: brett@haydenir.com

Fred Rockwell

fred@investorsummitgroup.com

Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Summit Investor Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com