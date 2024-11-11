Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024

ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 20:26 Uhr
Tego Cyber Inc. to Present at November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on threat intelligence, detection and correlation tools, today announced it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21, 2024.

The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit
Presentation Time: 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51647

  • The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

About Tego
Tego Cyber Inc. was founded to mitigate and develop solutions for the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat detection and correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection, response and remediation. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Contact:

Corporate
Tego Cyber Inc.
8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150
Las Vegas, Nevada 89123
USA
Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)
Tel: +1 725-726-7840 (International)
Email: info@tegocyber.com
Web: tegocyber.com
Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber
X/Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations
Brett Maas
Managing Partner
Hayden IR
Tel: 480-861-2425
Email: brett@haydenir.com

Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Summit Investor Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
