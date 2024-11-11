Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Dunbar Metals Corp. ("Dunbar" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares have been listed on the CSE under the symbol DMC and will begin trading on November 11, 2024.

Dunbar is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company currently holds a 100% interest in mineral claims totaling approximately 7,000 hectares comprising the Gorilla Lake Property, located in North Saskatchewan, Canada, subject to a royalty obligation. The Phase One exploration program at the property consists of geological mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling. The Company's secondary objective is to locate and develop other economic precious and base metals properties of merit.

"With our efficient regulatory regime and best-in-class fee structure, the CSE has always been a great venue for emerging mining exploration companies," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We wish Dunbar success with its exploration program and welcome the Company to the CSE."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229521

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)