The Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is proud to announce the 7th Symposium on General Population Screening for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D), on November 14-15, 2024, in Denver, Colorado. The event will be held at the Anschutz Health Sciences Building (AHSB) and will also be available for virtual/online attendance, offering a hybrid experience for attendees.





Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes Announces 7th Symposium on General Population Screening for Type 1 Diabetes



This event takes place in the middle of National Diabetes Awareness Month (NDAM) and starts on World Diabetes Day, November 14th.

The Symposium will gather leading experts from around the globe to explore expanding evidence and current international efforts in identifying pre-symptomatic T1D. Discussions will focus on the benefits of early detection, including delayed progression and the prevention of complications. Attendees will participate in sessions covering the challenges of monitoring and supporting children with early-stage T1D and integrating screening for both T1D and celiac disease.

The agenda includes keynote lectures, expert panels, and case studies that will delve into the latest findings from screening programs across the U.S., Europe, and beyond. The event will conclude with discussions on the future directions of screening, emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts and policy guidance.

Target Audience:

This symposium is designed for healthcare professionals, including MDs, DOs, nurses, social workers, dieticians, and researchers specializing in the screening, monitoring, and prevention of diabetes. Representatives from patient organizations and funding agencies are also encouraged to attend. The event is open to all faculty and staff of the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the significance of early detection and intervention for T1D.

Explain islet autoimmunity screening methods.

Discuss the role of clinical trials and FDA-approved interventions in delaying the onset of symptomatic T1D.

Collaborate with interdisciplinary teams to create care plans for high-risk individuals.

Registration:

Attendance is complimentary, but registration is required.

To secure a spot, please register here: Registration Link.

Participants are responsible for their own travel and accommodations.

Event Details:

Dates: November 14-15, 2024

November 14-15, 2024 Location: Anschutz Health Sciences Building (AHSB), 1890 N Revere Ct, Aurora, CO 80045

and online (event-link will be emailed to registered participants)

Accreditation:

The University of Colorado School of Medicine is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. The symposium offers a maximum of 14.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits.

For additional information, visit the Barbara Davis Center website or email questions to: T1DScreeningSymposium@CUAnschutz.edu.

About the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes

The Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes is a world-class facility dedicated to providing care, education, and research for children and adults with type 1 diabetes. The Center's mission is to improve lives through innovative research, exceptional clinical care, and support for those with diabetes and their families.

