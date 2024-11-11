Torrance, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Manelli, specializing in professional kitchen apparel, is thrilled to introduce its collection of high-quality chef uniforms, designed for those who demand style, durability, and comfort in their workwear. For over 20 years, the company has crafted chef coats, aprons, and non-slip footwear, each meticulously designed to meet the needs of professional chefs, restaurant owners, and culinary enthusiasts.





Manelli Introduces Line of Stylish and Durable Kitchen Workwear



In addition to its core products, Manelli's offerings can be explored through its website, where customers can find the full range of collections across various renowned brands like Manelli, Lafont (a pioneer in workwear), Robur, Molinel, Birkenstock, and U-Power. Each brand reflects Manelli's commitment to quality and craftsmanship, catering to diverse needs in the professional kitchen and beyond.

Manelli has long been recognized for its ability to blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. It offers uniforms that not only look great but also perform well in the demanding environment of professional kitchens. Manelli's latest collection builds on this legacy, showcasing materials and cuts that deliver function and style. With breathable eco-friendly fabrics, reinforced stitching, and ergonomic designs, each piece is crafted to withstand the rigors of the kitchen while maintaining a sleek and polished appearance.

Custom Services for Culinary Professionals

Manelli understands the importance of personalization and offers embroidery services to customize chef attire, allowing chefs and restaurants to brand their uniforms with logos, names, or unique designs. Furthermore, Manelli provides engraving services, enabling chefs to add a personal touch to their knives, making them distinct and uniquely their own. This added layer of customization highlights the company's dedication to providing professional-grade products that truly resonate with its clients.

"We believe that quality attire is about more than just appearance; it's about providing chefs with the safety, comfort, and confidence they need to thrive in their fast-paced work environment," says Linda Meddeb. "Crafted for comfort, designed for performance: our uniforms make the difference."

Their chef coats and aprons come in a range of colors and cuts, making them suitable for both the kitchen and dining room. Complementing these are the non-slip shoes, engineered for safety and comfort, providing essential traction and support in the fast-paced kitchen environment.

Shipping Across North America and a Store in Los Angeles

With a dedicated presence in North America, Manelli ships across the United States and Canada, ensuring fast and reliable service to meet the growing needs of its clientele on the continent. For those in the Los Angeles area, Manelli also has a physical store located in Torrance, offering customers the chance to explore the collection in person and receive expert guidance on choosing the best professional attire.

By focusing on premium European brands and maintaining high standards for craftsmanship, Manelli continues to be a trusted name for those seeking workwear that balances tradition with the needs of a modern, professional kitchen. The latest collection is a testament to this dedication, offering attire that chefs can rely on to maintain both their comfort and style during the most demanding shifts.

For more information about Manelli and to explore their latest product offerings, please visit https://manelli.com/.

About Manelli

Founded in Nice over 20 years ago, Manelli is a family-owned business dedicated to providing high-quality professional workwear and cutlery for the culinary industry. Renowned for blending European craftsmanship with modern design, Manelli offers products that withstand the challenges of a demanding kitchen environment. The brand has expanded its presence beyond Europe, establishing an office in California to better serve its North American customers and a retail store in Torrance, Los Angeles.

