DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: NK Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 140+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

NK cell therapy is gaining momentum as a promising solution to unmet medical needs in cancer treatment, offering safer, targeted options for patients unresponsive to traditional therapies. Increased R&D investment, regulatory support, and successful clinical trials have bolstered confidence in these therapies, while technological advances in cell production are set to meet growing demand. Rising cancer rates and heightened public awareness further amplify market potential, making NK cell therapy a pivotal area of growth in oncology.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'NK Cell Therapy Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline NK cell therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the NK cell therapy pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the NK Cell Therapy Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's NK cell therapy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 140+ active players working to develop 160+ pipeline NK cell therapies.

active players working to develop pipeline NK cell therapies. Key NK cell therapy companies such as Amgen, Innate Pharma, Nektar Therapeutics, SMT bio Co., Ltd., Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals, XNK Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Cellid, Cantargia, Affimed Therapeutics, Takeda, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Sanofi, Dragonfly Therapeutics, INmune Bio, NKGen Biotech, Asclepius Technology Company Group, Glycostem Therapeutics (IPD Therapeutic), Wugen, Celularity, VERAXA, GamidaCell, MiNK Therapeutics, Indapta Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Inc., Allife Medical Science and Technology, Nkarta, Base Therapeutics, GT Biopharma, Athenex, Ambicion, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Acepodia, Bright Path Biotherapeutics, Nkarta Therapeutics, Qihan Biotech, Century Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Chimeric Therapeutics, Senti Biosciences, GICELL, Deverra Therapeutics, Medigen Biotechnology Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, CytoImmune Therapeutics, Nuwacell Biotechnologies Co., Ltd., and others are evaluating new NK cell therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new NK cell therapies to improve the treatment landscape. Promising NK cell therapies in the pipeline such as Bemarituzumab, Monalizumab, NKTR-225, SMT-NK, Enkastim, CellProtect, ALT 803, BVAC-C, PD-L1.t-haNK, Nidanilimab, M ceNK, HER2 t-haNK, AFM-13, TAK-007, IPH4102, AB-101, KDS-1001, AB-201, DF9001, INKmune, IPH65, SNK01, IPH6101 (SAR443579), BCMA CAR-NK 92 cells, DF1001, Allogeneic Natural Killer Cell Therapy (oNKord), WU-NK-101, AFM24, CYNK-001, FLYSYN, GDA-201, AGENT-797, CYNK-101, SAR445514, IDP-023, DF6002, CD19.taNK, Anti-PSMA CAR NK cells, DF2001, NKX101, NK510, GTB-3550, KUR-501, RK-pulsed autologous antigen-presenting cells (APCs), BHV-1100, ACE1702, iPS NKT, Anti-CD19/CD22 CAR NK cell therapy, NKX019, KUR-502, BVAC-P, QN-019a, QN-030a, QN-023a, CNTY-101, FT576, CHM 0201, SENTI-202, AFM28, DF8001, FT522, SNK02, GIC-102, DVX201, Magicell®-NK, GSK4381562, CYTO NK-102, NCR300, and others are under different phases of NK cell therapy clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of NK cell therapy clinical trials. In October 2024, Immunitybio announced that the first patients had been dosed in an initial trial studying the potential of the company's CAR-NK cell therapy targeting CD-19 in the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

announced that the first patients had been dosed in an initial trial studying the potential of the company's targeting CD-19 in the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). In July 2024, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave Nkarta the green light to launch a clinical trial testing its cell therapy candidate NKX019 in people with ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) and other autoimmune disorders.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave Nkarta the green light to launch a clinical trial testing its cell therapy candidate in people with ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) and other autoimmune disorders. In May 2024, KGen Biotech announced that its Safety Review Committee had cleared the Company's cryopreserved autologous, expanded, and enhanced SNK01 to progress into Phase II clinical development.

announced that its Safety Review Committee had cleared the Company's cryopreserved autologous, expanded, and enhanced to progress into Phase II clinical development. In May 2024, Fate Therapeutics announced that a late-breaking abstract featuring preclinical data from its FT522 program for autoimmune diseases will be featured at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting.

announced that a late-breaking abstract featuring preclinical data from its program for autoimmune diseases will be featured at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting. In April 2024, Sanofi moved its natural killer (NK) cell engager candidate SAR443579/IPH6101 to a Phase II trial evaluating the drug's use in treating a range of blood cancers.

moved its natural killer (NK) cell engager candidate to a Phase II trial evaluating the drug's use in treating a range of blood cancers. In April 2024, the FDA granted orphan drug designation to the investigational therapy IGNK001 (Gengleucel) for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

to the investigational therapy (Gengleucel) for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In February 2024, Indapta Therapeutics received FDA Fast Track Designation for its natural killer (NK) cell therapy IDP-023 for patients with multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

The NK cell therapy pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage NK cell therapies, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the NK cell therapy clinical trial landscape.

NK Cell Therapy Overview

Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy is an innovative approach in immunotherapy that harnesses the power of NK cells, a vital component of the innate immune system. Unlike T cells, which require prior sensitization to target cancer cells, NK cells can recognize and kill abnormal cells without prior exposure. This unique ability makes NK cell therapy a promising option for treating various cancers, including hematologic malignancies like leukemia and lymphoma, as well as solid tumors. By isolating and activating NK cells from a patient's blood or using engineered NK cells from healthy donors, researchers aim to enhance the immune response against tumors, leading to improved patient outcomes. Recent advancements in genetic engineering, such as the introduction of chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) into NK cells, are further enhancing their specificity and efficacy against cancer cells.

The clinical applications of NK cell therapy are expanding rapidly, supported by a growing body of research and early-phase clinical trials. These studies have shown promising results, demonstrating the ability of NK cell therapy to induce durable remissions in patients with refractory cancers. Furthermore, the off-the-shelf nature of certain NK cell therapies allows for quicker treatment deployment compared to traditional CAR-T cell therapies, which require a personalized approach. Challenges remain, including optimizing NK cell expansion, persistence, and overcoming the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. However, ongoing research into combination therapies, such as pairing NK cell therapy with checkpoint inhibitors or monoclonal antibodies, is expected to enhance the therapeutic potential of NK cells and provide new hope for cancer patients.

A snapshot of the Pipeline NK Cell Therapies mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase RoA Indication Bemarituzumab Amgen Phase III Intravenous Adenocarcinoma Monalizumab Innate Pharma Phase III Intravenous Non-small cell lung cancer NKTR-225 Nektar Therapeutics Phase II/III Intravenous Large B-Cell Lymphoma SMT-NK SMT bio Co., Ltd. Phase II/III Intravenous Biliary cancer Enkastim Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals Phase II Intravenous Non-small cell lung cancer CellProtect XNK Therapeutics Phase II Intravenous Multiple myeloma KDS-1001 Sanofi Phase I/II Intravenous Acute myeloid leukemia; Chronic myeloid leukemia; Myelodysplastic syndromes DF9001 Dragonfly Therapeutics Phase I/II Parenteral Solid tumors ACE1702 Acepodia Phase I Intravenous Solid tumors

NK Cell Therapy Therapeutics Assessment

The NK cell therapy pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging NK cell therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the NK Cell Therapy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

: Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Key NK Cell Therapy Companies : Amgen, Innate Pharma, Nektar Therapeutics, SMT bio Co., Ltd., Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals, XNK Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Cellid, Cantargia, Affimed Therapeutics, Takeda, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Sanofi, Dragonfly Therapeutics, INmune Bio, NKGen Biotech, Asclepius Technology Company Group, Glycostem Therapeutics (IPD Therapeutic), Wugen, Celularity, VERAXA, GamidaCell, MiNK Therapeutics, Indapta Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Inc., Allife Medical Science and Technology, Nkarta, Base Therapeutics, GT Biopharma, Athenex, Ambicion, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Acepodia, Bright Path Biotherapeutics, Nkarta Therapeutics, Qihan Biotech, Century Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Chimeric Therapeutics, Senti Biosciences, GICELL, Deverra Therapeutics, Medigen Biotechnology Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, CytoImmune Therapeutics, Nuwacell Biotechnologies Co., Ltd., and others.

Table of Contents

1. NK Cell Therapy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. NK Cell Therapy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. NK Cell Therapy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. NK Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. NK Cell Therapy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. NK Cell Therapy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. NK Cell Therapy Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. NK Cell Therapy Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. NK Cell Therapy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the NK Cell Therapy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the NK Cell Therapy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

