Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - MyndTec Inc (CSE: MYTC). ("MyndTec" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on neurological treatment, rehabilitation and regeneration, today announced it has entered into a license agreement with Albany Medical College, a member of the Albany Med Health System, for technology related to a machine learning-based decision support system for spinal cord stimulation (SCS) for the treatment of pain which is the subject of pending U.S. Patent Application No. 18/566,695 (Publication No. US 2024/0282459).

Under the terms of the agreement, MyndTec will gain exclusive rights to Albany Medical College's patent-pending technology, developed by inventors Drs. Julie Pilitsis and Amir Hadanny. The licensed technology aims to apply advanced data analytics and machine learning to inform and optimize spinal cord stimulation in the treatment of pain, offering clinicians predictive tools for effective patient selection and care.

Albany Medical College will retain rights to utilize the licensed technology for academic, research, and educational purposes. MyndTec will pay royalties on net sales of licensed products and reimburse certain patent-related expenses. The agreement includes development and commercialization milestones that MyndTec must meet to maintain the license.

"We are excited to partner with Albany Medical College and bring this innovative technology to market," said Craig Leon, CEO of MyndTec. "This agreement aligns with our desire to advance neurostimulation technology for patients with challenging neurological conditions through personalized, data-driven solutions, while empowering health practitioners with tools to enhance patient selection and treatment outcomes. By identifying patients who would more likely be receptive to SCS to treat pain, MyndTec aims to reduce costs, improve outcomes and increase the patient population using SCS to treat pain."

The development and potential commercialization of products under this license will require additional development work and regulatory approvals, and the timelines associated therewith are subject to various factors including technical development progress and specific regulatory requirements.

Pain Management Market Opportunity

Chronic pain affects a large amount of the human population, including approximately 50 million Americans, significantly reducing quality of life and work productivity1. Conventional pain management strategies often rely on medications, particularly opioids, which offer only temporary relief and carry risks of dependency and adverse effects. As a minimally invasive, FDA-approved technique, SCS has emerged as a promising alternative, offering non-pharmacological relief for chronic pain conditions such as back, neck, and neuropathic pain. SCS addresses a critical need in the context of the opioid crisis, providing an option to manage chronic pain without pharmacological risks2.

Despite its potential, SCS outcomes remain inconsistent. Approximately 30% of patients do not achieve optimal pain relief due to challenges in patient selection and the customization of treatment parameters. Even after pre-implant psychological assessments and SCS trials, suboptimal results occur in nearly 50% of patients at the two-year mark, with failure rates around 25-30% and explant rates hovering near 10%3,4,5.

About MyndTec

MyndTec Inc. is a CSE-listed medical technology company focused on the development of neurostimulation-based solutions for neurological rehabilitation and regeneration. The company's legacy product, MyndMove, is a non-invasive, functional electrical stimulation system designed to improve voluntary motor function in patients with upper limb paralysis. With this new technology, MyndTec continues its mission to empower individuals suffering from conditions like stroke, spinal cord injuries, and neurodegenerative diseases. For more information visit the Company's website www.myndtec.com.

About Albany Medical Center

Albany Medical Center, northeastern New York's only academic medical center, is one of the largest private employers in the Capital Region. It incorporates the 766-bed Albany Medical Center, which offers the widest range of medical and surgical services in the region, and Albany Medical College, which trains the next generation of doctors, scientists, and other healthcare professionals. It also includes the region's largest physicians' practice with 500 doctors. Albany Medical Center works with dozens of community partners to improve the region's health and quality of life. Albany Medical Center is a member of the Albany Med Health System, which also includes Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, and the Visiting Nurses. The region's largest locally governed health system, it has 1,520 beds, more than 800 physicians, and 125 outpatient locations throughout the Capital Region.

