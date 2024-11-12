Talent Promotions and Expanded Leadership Remits at Anomaly

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With continued focus on the advancement of Anomaly's proposition in Europe, the company has announced the promotion of two long-term leaders tasked with driving an even more progressive business and talent model in the region.

Camilla Harrisson (Partner, CEO Anomaly London) and Simon Owen (Partner, CEO Anomaly Berlin) expand their remit by assuming the additional roles of Chief Growth Officer Europe and Chief Operating Officer Europe respectively.

Harrisson's expanded responsibilities are pointed externally at continued pan-European growth and business development, while Owen will be focused on advancing internal operations and a new, fluid talent approach responding to the evolving demands of talent and clients. Both will continue to lead individual Anomaly offices.

"We built Anomaly to be a highly connected network of diverse talent, so Camilla and Simon are already proven collaborators who share a common mission in London and Berlin," said Anomaly Partner and Global CEO Karina Wilsher. "This new structure is designed to accelerate even greater flexibility and fluidity across Europe, reflecting the changing needs of both our people and our clients. Clients need partners who know how to adapt at pace, and by coupling that with highly entrepreneurial talent who are seeking innovation in how and where they work, more than ever before, we can move further, faster."

There will be a period of evolution to the new operating model; a complementary talent approach with both fixed and flexible arrangements; the reinforcement of 'centres of excellence' for key disciplines to maximise both European and Global opportunities; and the prioritisation of new roles and skills required to stay ahead of the changing needs of clients.

In addition to Harrisson and Owen's expanded roles, Christi Tronetti is promoted to Head of New Business Europe, with a remit across Anomaly Berlin as well as London, and Arabella Saxelby Duncan, Head of Operations and Project Management at Anomaly Berlin, will now assume the responsibility across both offices.

ABOUT ANOMALY

Founded in 2004, Anomaly is a difficult to define, but exciting to work at 'new model' agency. Driven by a passionate and entrepreneurial culture encompassing a diverse, elastic set of skills - Anomaly has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, Berlin and Shanghai. Clients include: AB InBev, Albertsons, Ally Financial, Amazon, Cancer Research UK, Chevrolet, Diageo, Expedia Group, Ferrero Group, General Mills, Google, HOKA, Jimmy Johns, Live Nation, Lululemon, LVMH, and Unilever.

Anomaly has been recognized for a very wide range of work and IP, covering both effectiveness and craft excellence including: Adweek's U.S. Agency of the Year, Ad Age's Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions, Effies, Fast Company's Most Innovative, and Jay Chiat. Anomaly has also been honored with a few less conventional accolades, such as being named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions for medicinal cannabis brand dosist, Toy of The Year for Mighty Jaxx, plus multiple Emmys for a Netflix series called Avec Eric, which the agency co-owns. www.anomaly.com

