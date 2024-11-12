Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 01:06 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perceptive eClinical Launches ClinPhone 5: A Ground-breaking new RTSM Platform Delivering a Leap in Clinical Development Technology

Finanznachrichten News

Platform developed in collaboration with CRScube, capitalizing on learnings from world-leading pharma and biotech companies

NOTTINGHAM, England, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive eClinical, part of Perceptive Group, is pleased to announce the launch of ClinPhone 5, a ground-breaking new Randomization and Trial Supply Management ("RTSM") platform, designed to deliver a significant leap in clinical development technology, with the aim of accelerating the development of life-saving drugs, innovations, and treatments, enhancing the user experience, and delivering greater efficiencies to Perceptive customers.

Perceptive eClinical: Optimize patient and clinical supply management through the alliance of expertise, innovation and agility.

Developed in partnership with CRScube, a renowned South Korean clinical research technology provider, the purpose-built new cloud native and multi-tenanted platform has been designed to accelerate the set-up and delivery of clinical trials, while also providing agility, adaptability, and scalability.

Mario Papillon, CEO of Perceptive eClinical, said: "ClinPhone 5 combines Perceptives's extensive 30 years clinical RTSM experience with CRScube's next generation technology, while also incorporating critical learnings from the world's leading pharma and biotech companies on how to effectively accelerate the development of critical life-saving innovations. The collaboration with CRScube has allowed us to build on our extensive expertise and existing technology to create a groundbreaking new solution we believe will deliver a step-change in clinical development technology."

"The Perceptive eClinical team is incredibly passionate about creating innovative solutions to meet the diverse and complex needs of both sponsors and CROs. Whether it's rapid study startups or advanced medication pooling and drug supply forecasting models for complex trials, we strive to offer unmatched versatility and reliability. ClinPhone 5 further enhances our ability to offer the most comprehensive range of sophisticated and fit for purpose RTSM portfolio solutions to our customers, adaptable to any study or requirement, " added Papillon.

Stanley Kim, CEO of CRScube, said: "We're very proud of the partnership with Perceptive and the solution we have helped them deliver. This collaboration has allowed us to integrate their unparalleled industry knowledge with our technological capabilities and I believe ClinPhone 5 will only be the beginning and that this platform will continue to evolve and redefine what's possible in RTSM."

To find out more about ClinPhone 5, visit www.perceptive.com

About Perceptive
Perceptive is a leading global technology-enabled service provider for preclinical and clinical trial imaging and RTSM for drug developers and the global clinical research community. Perceptive's market-leading service, scientific knowledge, expertise, and technology offering help speed up the delivery of life-saving treatments to millions of patients around the world by accelerating and improving clinical trial outcomes. With operations in the US, Europe, the UK and Asia, the company provides 24/7 services to most of the world's leading pharma and biotech companies.

Visit Perceptive.com and follow Perceptive on LinkedIn.

About CRScube
CRScube is a leading APAC provider of clinical research technology, headquartered in South Korea. With a focus on innovation and precision, CRScube delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of eClinical solutions, including Electronic Data Capture (EDC), randomization, trial supply management, and more. CRScube is dedicated to streamlining clinical trials through advanced technology and user-friendly platforms that cater to a wide range of therapeutic areas and study designs.

Contact:
Eleni Elia Noothen
eleni.elianoothen@perceptive.com

Perceptive eClinical CEO Mario Papillon believes ClinPhone 5, which combines Perceptive's 30 years of clinical RTSM experience with CRScube's next generation technology, will deliver a step-change in clinical development technology.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542331/Perspective_Eclincal_Primary_Blue_RGB.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542332/Perceptive_Mario.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/perceptive-eclinical-launches-clinphone-5-a-ground-breaking-new-rtsm-platform-delivering-a-leap-in-clinical-development-technology-302301627.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.