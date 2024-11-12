Economist Impact: AI Innovation Asia 2024 to share how businesses can harness technology's biggest leap since the internet

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Economist Impact is proud to host the inaugural AI Innovation Asia 2024 on November 28th at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore. This premier event will explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence within Asian economies, emphasising responsible AI development and deployment.

The conference will feature prominent experts, policymakers, and leaders from renowned companies such as L'OREAL, Pinterest, foodpanda, Lenovo, BP, Accor, Heineken, Cathay, DHL, and Canva. Attendees will learn about the latest breakthroughs in AI and machine learning, and gain insights on using AI to enhance their business strategies.

Speaking ahead of the event, Charles Ross, Principal, technology and society, Asia-Pacific, Economist Impact, said, "Interest in AI is soaring, yet uptake in Asia remains slow, held back by regulatory challenges, security concerns, and limited use cases. At AI Innovation Asia 2024, Economist Impact will engage top government and business leaders to explore essential trends in AI regulation, ethics, talent development, and tech investment-critical for addressing future challenges and unlocking AI's potential across the region."

Key themes include:

The future of work in the age of AI: examining the impact of AI on job markets, skills development, and the evolving relationship between humans and machines.

Ethical considerations in AI development: addressing crucial questions surrounding bias, fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI systems.

addressing crucial questions surrounding bias, fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI systems. Scaling data intelligence: guiding business leaders in choosing between broad-scope and niche large language models (LLMs), analysing performance differences, language compatibility, and recent advancements.

Featured speakers include:

Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information, Singapore

Ning Yeh, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Digital Affairs, Taiwan

Yoichi Iida, Assistant Vice Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan

Leaders from SAP, L'OREAL, Pinterest, foodpanda, Canva, Heineken, DHL, Accor, Dell, Lenovo and more.

Register today: https://bit.ly/3AFWJkJ

AI Innovation Asia is sponsored by PropertyGuru, Singapore Economic Development Board, AlphaSense, Dell Technologies, Lenovo, and Tencent.

About Economist Impact:

Economist Impact empowers businesses, governments, and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress. We combine the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare, and new globalisation. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

