Delivery Hero's announcement of concrete plans for the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Talabat in Dubai has ignited significant investor interest. The food delivery giant intends to float a 15% minority stake in Talabat, with trading expected to commence on December 10. This strategic move, potentially generating around $1 billion for Delivery Hero, aims to enhance the company's capital structure while maintaining majority ownership and consolidation of Talabat. The IPO's announcement triggered a notable 8.4% surge in Delivery Hero's stock price, propelling it to the top of the MDax.
Attractive Dividend Policy Fuels Optimism
Talabat's commitment to a generous dividend strategy has further bolstered investor confidence. The company plans to initiate dividend payments with a minimum of $100 million in April 2025, followed by approximately $400 million for the 2025 fiscal year. Moving forward, Talabat aims to distribute semi-annual dividends targeting a 90% payout ratio of net profits. This robust dividend policy, coupled with Talabat's strong performance in the Middle East and North Africa region, where it achieved a gross merchandise value exceeding €5 billion last year, is viewed as a positive catalyst for Delivery Hero's overall valuation.
