Hannover Rueck, one of the world's leading reinsurers, is undergoing significant changes at the top while simultaneously reporting strong financial growth. The company has announced the appointment of Clemens Jungsthöfel as the new CEO, succeeding the current leader who opted not to renew his contract. This leadership transition coincides with impressive financial results, as the group reported a profit of 1.8 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, marking a 400 million euro increase compared to the previous year. Despite recent natural disasters like Hurricane Milton, Hannover Rueck remains optimistic, raising its profit forecast for the coming year. The company's resilience is further evidenced by a notable 8.7% increase in reinsurance revenue, reaching 6.79 billion euros in the third quarter of 2024.

Ambitious Future Projections

Looking ahead, Hannover Rueck has set an ambitious target of 2.4 billion euros in net profit for 2025, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory and market position. This optimistic outlook is supported by a remarkable 48.7% surge in reinsurance service results, totaling 718 million euros. The company's strong performance has not gone unnoticed in the stock market, with shares rising 2.8% to 245.20 euros in XETRA trading. Analysts project further potential, estimating an average target price of 266.71 euros. Additionally, Hannover Rueck plans to continue its dividend strategy, aiming for annual increases to enhance the stock's appeal to investors.

