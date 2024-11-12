LLumin to Present Emerging Preventive Maintenance Technology at S4 INNOVATION FORUM

S4 INNOVATION FORUM 24 Theme is "Future Forward: AI-Driven Transformation in Industry 4.0"

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / LLumin, the premier enterprise asset management and predictive maintenance CMMS+ software provider, has been invited to present the newest advancements in preventive maintenance at S4 Innovation Forum 2024.

LLumin will demonstrate use cases of advanced strategies that have been implemented for proactive maintenance, using a rules-based approach. Attendees will learn how a CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) significantly increases communication and collaboration among operations and manufacturing teams as well as boosts overall asset and operations uptime.

"I am honored to speak at the S4 INNOVATION FORUM as LLumin's newest advancements in CMMS have reduced maintenance costs by more than 25% through optimized schedules and intelligent data-driven insights," said Ed Garibian, Founder and CEO of LLumin.

By leveraging the digital transformation and Industry 4.0, engineering teams can boost uptime by up to 20% through automatically preventing breakdowns as well as ensuring work orders are accurate and issued at the right time,"

Please Join us at the S4 INNOVATION FORUM, held at Ggeberha at the 12th of November at the Gqerberha Business School located at 2nd Avenue in Summerstand, Gqeberha and also on the 14th of November at Birchwood Hotel & Or Tambo Conference Centre, located at 44 Viewpoint St. in Bartlett, Boksburg.

In addition to LLumin, other guest speakers include Siemens, Festo, E80, Joloda Hydraroll to name few. With their extensive knowledge and expertise, attendees will gain invaluable insights and enriching experience.

About S4 Innovation Foru

The S4 Innovation Forum creates an opportunity for collaboration, networking and idea exchange. This is an exclusive gathering aimed at senior managers within manufacturing and warehousing, it is a dynamic platform where industry leaders and forward-thinkers can come together to explore the latest AI-driven advancements in manufacturing and intralogistics and discuss the associated challenges and opportunities.

About LLumin and CMMS+

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the manufacturing and asset management software industry and developed CMMS+ as a IOT and Industry 4.0 first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite. CMMS+ manages and protects customers' infrastructure, assets, and their operations. Proven to deliver ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, CMMS+ extends the life of asset lifecycles and enables a higher return on asset investment. The software elevates maintenance results by improving information exchange and collaboration among all internal and external resources. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

Press Contact

Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications

Phone: (617) 429-8628

E-Mail: Valerie@RippleEffectPR.com

SOURCE: LLumin

View the original press release on accesswire.com