



YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov 12, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Macnica Holdings, Inc. (TSE Prime 3212; "Macnica HD") is pleased to announce it has published an integrated report, LIMITLESS 2024, with "An Introductory Guide to Macnica's Mechanism" as its theme, made available for browsing and download at the Company's website.Integrated Report: https://holdings.macnica.co.jp/en/investors/library/integratedreport/Macnica publishes an integrated report for a wide range of stakeholders, including shareholders and investors, to convey in an easy-to-understand manner the strategies for realizing its long-term management concept 'Vision 2030', various initiatives for improving corporate value over the medium- to long-term, and various strengths of the Group.In our dialogue with investors over the last year, we realized the difficulties in understanding the Group's business from an outsider's perspective. Organized as "An Introductory Guide to Macnica's Mechanism", the new report details the structural strength and growth potential of our core semiconductor and network businesses. With regard to the semiconductor business, we explain the background to the continued growth and competitive advantages of the Group, which has the largest domestic market share (CY2023*) as a semiconductor trading company. With regard to the network business, the report explains in detail the mechanisms for achieving high growth, high value-add, and stable earnings. This makes it a single volume that allows you to understand the strengths of the Group at a glance.In addition, a live webcast was held for the publication of this report, featuring Kazumasa Hara, President and CEO of the Company, which included a presentation and Q&A session.Integrated Report Briefing (Japanese audio only. Transcripts in English available.)https://youtu.be/E-pFurYfg8YWe're also thrilled to unveil a fresh logo for Macnica Grouphttps://holdings.macnica.co.jp/en/company/brand/Along with a New Brand Promotional Video for Macnicahttps://youtu.be/UWlBkQBX6_s* Gartner(R), Market Share: Semiconductor Distributors, Worldwide, 2023, Masatsune Yamaji, 12 March 2024, Revenue basis.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About MacnicaMacnica is a technology trading company that comprehensively handles advanced technologies, with core business areas in semiconductors and network. In addition to its semiconductor and network businesses, which primarily focus on adding value through technical support and sales, the CPS Solutions business is expanding beyond the traditional trading company framework by developing and selling its own products and services, focusing on six key themes.Business Introductionhttps://holdings.macnica.co.jp/en/business/Contact:mac-ir@macnica.co.jp