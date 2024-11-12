Innovative plug-and-play device helps conduct comprehensive equipment compliance tests for automatic carrier delivery in automated fabs

SEMICON Europa Agileo Automation, a leading provider of control and connectivity solutions for global semiconductor equipment manufacturers, today launches the E84 PIO Box at Booth C2848. This handheld device offers a new lightweight interface for fab staff to test semiconductor equipment software for compliance with SEMI's E84 and GEM300 standards suite for automatic carrier delivery. It improves the readability, identification, and validation of E84 signal exchanges and functional aspects in cleanrooms or workshops. Integrated with Agileo Automation's Speech Scenario software that emulates the fab host and validates the SECS/GEM interface with predefined test scenarios, the E84 PIO Box can easily emulate automated carrier delivery systems such as overhead hoist transport or automated guided vehicles. It is able to detect non-compliance and other functional issues thanks to its close alignment with SEMI's E84 standard. The device features a DB25 connector for easy integration with E84 passive systems such as a load port and connects directly to a PC via a single USB cable for both data and power supply.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241108033411/en/

Agileo Automation's E84 PIO Box is an innovative handheld device that offers a new lightweight interface for wafer fab staff to test semiconductor equipment software for compliance with SEMI's E84 and GEM300 standards suite for automatic carrier delivery in highly automated fabs. (Photo: Business Wire)

"In highly automated fabs, even minor carrier delivery issues can lead to costly downtime. Our E84 PIO Box is designed to rigorously validate nominal and error cases, ensuring seamless operations and fast recovery, benefiting both equipment manufacturers and facilities alike," explains Marc Engel, CEO of Agileo Automation. "Early adopters have seen significant improvements in overall equipment software quality and now approach each software update with greater confidence, backed by consistent testing results."

ends

About Agileo Automation

Since its inception in 2010 in Poitiers, France, Agileo Automation has empowered global semiconductor equipment manufacturers to optimize their production machines with control, communication, data acquisition, and testing solutions, enabling their deployment in large-scale fabs worldwide. At the heart of Industry 4.0, Agileo's A²ECF-SEMI framework provides a robust foundation for developing equipment controller software, leveraging the SEMI SECS/GEM and GEM300 standard suites. As a member of SEMI and the OPC Foundation, Agileo is a key contributor to the development and integration of industry standards such as SEMI standards and OPC Unified Architecture (OPC-UA). For more information, please visit our web site or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241108033411/en/

Contacts:

Media

Muriel Guilbert

muriel.guilbert@meolestrategy.com