Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Lonza to Expand Bioconjugation in Visp (CH) with Two Additional Manufacturing Suites



12.11.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



The expansion of bioconjugation capabilities will provide additional manufacturing capacity for launch and commercial supply, addressing growing market demand

2,000m 2 of manufacturing space will include two additional production suites and supporting infrastructure

of manufacturing space will include two additional production suites and supporting infrastructure A significant increase in bioconjugation capacity will enable Lonza to offer expertise to a broad customer base and address the expected increase in approvals Basel, Switzerland, 12 November 2024 - Lonza, a global development and manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, today announced it will invest in additional bioconjugation capabilities in Visp (CH). The expansion will add two multipurpose 1,200L manufacturing suites and manufacturing-related infrastructure to the existing bioconjugation facility in Visp (CH) for launch and commercial supply. The new capacity will generate approximately 200 new jobs and is expected to be operational from 2028. The new suites will occupy approximately 2,000m2 and double Lonza's multipurpose capacity for the launch and commercial supply of bioconjugates. The flexible multi-customer suites are designed to run the increasingly complex and variable processes needed to manufacture antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates maturing through the drug pipeline. The additional bioconjugation suites will support the growth of Lonza's leading bioconjugation offering, spanning manufacturing for early phase clinical development, large-scale manufacture for launch and commercial supply, and will include drug product filling capability. This investment follows the recently announced customer-dedicated bioconjugation expansion in Visp (CH). Christian Morello, Vice President, Head of Bioconjugates, Lonza, commented: "We continue to see strong growth in the bioconjugates space as ADCs and other bioconjugated drugs increasingly progress towards commercialization. This investment in our multipurpose commercial bioconjugation capacity addresses the growing market demand, enables us to support the growth of our customers and offers a flexible and integrated service for manufacturing bioconjugates." As part of Lonza's emission reduction strategy, the manufacturing suites follow sustainability design standards for new builds that include energy-efficient water heating systems, air supply and lighting solutions, leading to a significant decrease in carbon footprint compared to traditional design solutions. In addition, technology for improved cytotoxic liquid waste management will reduce waste by up to 90%. As a leading CDMO for bioconjugates, Lonza has produced over 1,000 cGMP batches for more than 70 programs since 2006. Lonza offers customers a fully integrated solution, spanning design and lead molecule generation including Synaffix conjugation technology, development, and manufacturing at scales adapted to phase and customer strategy. About Lonza Lonza is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

Follow @LonzaGroup on X Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Dr. Martina Ribar Hestericová

Associate Director, Science Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8982

martina.ribarhestericova@lonza.com Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release. All trademarks belong to Lonza and are registered in CH, US and/or EU, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used only for informational purposes. Privacy Policy link To immediately delete all the data



End of Media Release

