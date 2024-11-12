Anzeige
12.11.2024 07:54 Uhr
Canton Fair Hosts Industry Trend Forum on Home Furnishing and Market Strategy

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 136th Canton Fair recently hosted the Canton Fair Industry Trend Forum focusing on home furnishing trend and market strategy sharing. Co-organized by the World's Global Style Network (WGSN), the sharing session released WGSN's latest "White Paper onHome Trends in 2025" and "White Paper on Future Consumers in 2026" reports, engaging industry leaders in discussion about current trends in the home furnishing market, consumer needs and future strategies for home living.


2025 Home Trends unveils sustainable, tailored and intelligent lifestyle

The "Home Trends in 2025" report applies the STEPIC framework, covering six dimensions: society, technology, environment, politics, industry and creativity. This comprehensive analysis provides insights into market drivers and areas of innovation. The report paints a blueprint for the future of home living with sustainability, personalization and intelligence at its core, the trends of which not only shape the future direction of product design and interior design, but also have a profound impact on people's interaction with the environment, society and culture.

The analysis provides a macro perspective to help decision-makers and innovators grasp future trends and integrate these factors into design, ultimately creating products and services that meet the demands of society.

During the forum, Ye Wenshi, a trend consultant from WGSN, highlighted that the industry would find new opportunities in multifunctional design and material innovation, which add practical and emotional value to product concepts.

2026 Future Consumer Trends sees growing complex consumer profiles

The "Future Consumer in 2026" report, outlines the diversity in customer profiles including "truth-seekers", "autonomists", "shimmers" and "synergists", as they tend to have more complex emotions as society transforms from an era of information to a time of imagination.

Wu Anjing, another trend consultant from WGSN, emphasized the growing demand for authenticity, emotional resonance, and personalized experiences. Industry businesses will need to adapt innovative strategies, such as tailored marketing and service, to keep customer loyalty in alignment with evolving consumer values.

The forum also featured presentations from Nancy Yamada, the Executive Director of Emerald Holding, Inc., who analyzed the U.S. home furnishings market, highlighted trends like multifunctional, space-saving furniture due to urbanization, and the popularity of handcrafted, high-quality and personalized décor.

The 137th Canton Fair will be held from April 15 to May 5, 2025 in Guangzhou. For more information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554997/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canton-fair-hosts-industry-trend-forum-on-home-furnishing-and-market-strategy-302302191.html

