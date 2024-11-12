The Italian authorities have allocated 410. 6 MW of renewables capacity in the nation's 15th procurement exercise for clean energy. Developers have offered a maximum discount ranging between 2. 01% and 5. 35% from the auction ceiling price of €0. 07778 ($0. 08272)/kWh. Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy agency, has allocated 410. 6 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's 15th renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size. The GSE awarded 322. 2 MW of solar capacity across 57 locations and 2 wind projects with an aggregate capacity of 88. 4 MW. The PV projects ...

