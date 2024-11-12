The solar project is planned to be located at the University of Bahrain's campus. Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has issued a tender for the construction of a 44 MW solar power plant at the campus of the University of Bahrain (UOB). The facility will consist of a ground-mounted solar array and several photovoltaic carports. "The tender for the project will be implemented on a turnkey basis, covering engineering, design, manufacturing, supply of materials, installation, testing, commissioning, and civil and electromechanical works," the EWA said in a statement. Interested developers ...

