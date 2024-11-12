Korean scientists have fabricated a perovskite-organic solar cell with a uniform sub-nanometer dipole layer. The device recorded a power conversion efficiency of 24% under testing, a new record for lead-based hybrid perovskite-organic solar cells. Researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and Yonsei University have fabricated a high-efficiency and high-stability organic-inorganic hybrid solar cell. The research paper "Suppressing Hole Accumulation Through Sub-Nanometer Dipole Interfaces in Hybrid Perovskite/Organic Solar Cells for Boosting Near-Infrared Photon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...