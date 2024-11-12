Developed in collaboration with colour psychology expert, new colour palate offers wide range of possibilities for transforming resilient flooring with well-being in mind

Bona,a global leader in innovative floor care and maintenance solutions, announces the launch of the new Bona Resilient Solution Colour Collection. Based on the science of colour psychology,the new collection is inspired by nature and designed to transform interior spaces into a welcoming environment that promotes well-being and productivity. The collection consists of five colour groups and 15 earthbound hues that work in tandem with the Bona Resilient System Bona's innovative system to restore, renew and upgrade resilient floors.

The Bona Resilient Solution Colour Collection was developed in collaboration with Dr. Axel Buether, a pioneer in modern evidence-based colour psychology. Drawing from real-life contexts, Dr. Buether's research shows that by incorporating natural elements into interior spaces such as the floor colour can profoundly enhance well-being and improve physical health.

"Nature has long been associated with healing and well-being. The Bona Colour Collection goes beyond pure aesthetics and creates environments that promote health in every way," said Dr. Buether.

Findings reveal that the careful choice of colour in offices and interior spaces may have important benefits to an organisation by improving the experience and behaviour of people. Dr. Buether's research has showed that when using natural colours as a design tool, identification with the workplace grew with more than 50 percent among the entire staff, while also improving the rating of the working environment by up to 40 percent.

"Given that the floor is the largest surface in a building (aside from walls) it makes sense to consciously choose colours that embody the expression of a facility," said Michael Klinge, Product Manager at Bona. "Our collaboration with Dr. Buether has given us another avenue for our customers to revitalize floors that are not only durable, beautiful and long-lasting but also scientifically proven to improve overall well-being."

To simplify the colour selection process, Bona updated its Floor Visualiser tool which allows users to take a photo of a space to test colour and chip combinations quickly and easily. The Visualiser also facilities narrowing down a colour selection, helping floor owners decide on the best floor colour and thereby making the process of floor renewal easier.

Bona Resilient Solution Color Collection and the Floor Visualizer are now available, and more information can be found on the Bona's website, www.bona.com.

About Bona Resilient Solution

With Bona's system for resilient floors, floor care professionals can restore worn and damaged rubber, PVC, PU, LVT, vinyl, and linoleum floors, thereby avoiding the need to replace the entire floor. According to studies by the IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, renovating rather than replacing floors can decrease climate impact up to 95 percent by minimizing resource consumption.

Bona's system consists of processes and products that cover everything from resetting worn floors, including the application of a new surface layer, to daily cleaning and periodic maintenance. This extends the floor's lifespan and keeps it vibrant over time. The system can be used in all types of environments commercial spaces such as offices, hotels, sports halls, airports, and other public areas.

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally across 90 countries through 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 4 production sites and over 600 employees. For more visit www.bona.com.

