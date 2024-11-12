Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
12.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
The Future Leaders in Fintech 2025 Revealed by Juniper Research

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024, the foremost experts in the fintech & payments market, has selected SteelEye as the leading fintech future leader globally in 2025.

FFL 100 Infographic

Juniper Research's ranking of 100 fintech start-ups is based on an evaluation of many different aspects, such as total capital raised, the scope of their product portfolio, and the level of creativity and innovation utilised by its technological offering. This assessment also provides rankings for the fintech start-ups in their respective sub-industry, identifying the Future Leaders of key high-growth areas.

For further details, see the new report, Future Leaders 100: Fintech 2025, or download a free sample.

The analysis identified SteelEye as the top fintech future leader due to its focus on integrating and collating large volumes of data to simplify trade surveillance, and better detecting illegal practices such as insider trading and market manipulation. SteelEye's data model allows financial services to detect illegal practices such as insider trading, spoofing, and wash trading, which will be critical as regtech rapidly grows in importance for banks.

Research author Daniel Bedford, explained: "The Future Leaders 100: Fintech 2025 provides a critical tool to assess innovation and identify the future of the market. By identifying key innovations across the most important markets within fintech, and identifying what technological and strategic elements are causing waves for investors, analysts, and businesses, the report is a must-have source of insight on the future of fintech."

About the Research Suite

The new research and data suiteoffers the most comprehensive assessment of fintech startup activity available. The report covers 100 fintech start-ups across 6 markets:

  • B2B payments
  • eCommerce payments
  • Digital-only banking
  • Emerging payments
  • Green fintech
  • Regtech

The report includes a 'Future Leaders Index' for each of these sectors with individual company assessments and an examination of future market opportunities.

Juniper Researchhas, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global financial sector, retained by many of the world's leading banks, intermediaries and providers.

For further details please contact Sam Smith, Press Relations
T: +44

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37b1a6b8-b240-43e2-b6d5-3187769dd62a


