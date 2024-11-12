Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
12.11.24
08:14 Uhr
2,235 Euro
-0,070
-3,04 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2352,25008:56
Dow Jones News
12.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
108 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
12 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11 November 2024 it purchased a total of 57,859 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           0        57,859 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.864 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.864 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)         GBP1.8640

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,131,003 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
213       186.40        XLON      14:33:47      00072348291TRLO0 
1100       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348507TRLO0 
1346       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348508TRLO0 
3142       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348509TRLO0 
3064       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348510TRLO0 
638       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348511TRLO0 
2628       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348512TRLO0 
820       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348513TRLO0 
2134       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348514TRLO0 
2200       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348515TRLO0 
182       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348516TRLO0 
84        186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348517TRLO0 
2116       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348518TRLO0 
2018       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348519TRLO0 
658       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348520TRLO0 
442       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348521TRLO0 
1100       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348522TRLO0 
1496       186.40        XLON      14:38:43      00072348523TRLO0 
619       186.40        XLON      15:21:13      00072350429TRLO0 
6626       186.40        XLON      16:14:49      00072353080TRLO0 
128       186.40        XLON      16:14:49      00072353081TRLO0 
2971       186.40        XLON      16:14:49      00072353082TRLO0 
2909       186.40        XLON      16:14:49      00072353083TRLO0 
3369       186.40        XLON      16:14:49      00072353084TRLO0 
6207       186.40        XLON      16:14:49      00072353085TRLO0 
2897       186.40        XLON      16:14:49      00072353086TRLO0 
3024       186.40        XLON      16:14:49      00072353087TRLO0 
649       186.40        XLON      16:14:49      00072353088TRLO0 
1858       186.40        XLON      16:21:16      00072353609TRLO0 
3        186.40        XLON      16:21:18      00072353612TRLO0 
2        186.40        XLON      16:21:23      00072353614TRLO0 
83        186.40        XLON      16:21:45      00072353648TRLO0 
506       186.40        XLON      16:22:01      00072353664TRLO0 
70        186.40        XLON      16:23:23      00072353868TRLO0 
557       186.40        XLON      16:23:41      00072353920TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  358394 
EQS News ID:  2027377 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2027377&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
