Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 11 November 2024 it purchased a total of 57,859 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 0 57,859 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.864 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.864 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.8640

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,131,003 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 213 186.40 XLON 14:33:47 00072348291TRLO0 1100 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348507TRLO0 1346 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348508TRLO0 3142 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348509TRLO0 3064 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348510TRLO0 638 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348511TRLO0 2628 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348512TRLO0 820 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348513TRLO0 2134 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348514TRLO0 2200 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348515TRLO0 182 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348516TRLO0 84 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348517TRLO0 2116 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348518TRLO0 2018 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348519TRLO0 658 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348520TRLO0 442 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348521TRLO0 1100 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348522TRLO0 1496 186.40 XLON 14:38:43 00072348523TRLO0 619 186.40 XLON 15:21:13 00072350429TRLO0 6626 186.40 XLON 16:14:49 00072353080TRLO0 128 186.40 XLON 16:14:49 00072353081TRLO0 2971 186.40 XLON 16:14:49 00072353082TRLO0 2909 186.40 XLON 16:14:49 00072353083TRLO0 3369 186.40 XLON 16:14:49 00072353084TRLO0 6207 186.40 XLON 16:14:49 00072353085TRLO0 2897 186.40 XLON 16:14:49 00072353086TRLO0 3024 186.40 XLON 16:14:49 00072353087TRLO0 649 186.40 XLON 16:14:49 00072353088TRLO0 1858 186.40 XLON 16:21:16 00072353609TRLO0 3 186.40 XLON 16:21:18 00072353612TRLO0 2 186.40 XLON 16:21:23 00072353614TRLO0 83 186.40 XLON 16:21:45 00072353648TRLO0 506 186.40 XLON 16:22:01 00072353664TRLO0 70 186.40 XLON 16:23:23 00072353868TRLO0 557 186.40 XLON 16:23:41 00072353920TRLO0

