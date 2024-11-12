Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
RM plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker

Finanznachrichten News

DJ RM plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker 
12-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 November 2024 
RM plc 
Appointment of Corporate Broker 
RM plc, a leading global educational technology, digital learning and assessment solution provider (LSE: RM), today 
announces the appointment of Singer Capital Markets Advisory LLP ("Singer Capital Markets") as its sole Corporate 
Broker with immediate effect. 
Contacts: 
RM plc                         investorrelations@rm.com 
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer 
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer 
 
 
Singer Capital Markets                 +44 207 496 3000 
Shaun Dobson / Asha Chotai 
 
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)          +44 203 805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) 
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)

Notes to Editors:

About RM

RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include:

-- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, andgovernments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- TTS (Technical Teaching Solutions) - an established provider of education resources for early years,primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to ministries of education and independent institutionsworldwide.

-- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UKschools and colleges.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  358392 
EQS News ID:  2027347 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2027347&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2024 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
