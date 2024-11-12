DJ RM plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker 12-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 November 2024 RM plc Appointment of Corporate Broker RM plc, a leading global educational technology, digital learning and assessment solution provider (LSE: RM), today announces the appointment of Singer Capital Markets Advisory LLP ("Singer Capital Markets") as its sole Corporate Broker with immediate effect. Contacts: RM plc investorrelations@rm.com Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer Singer Capital Markets +44 207 496 3000 Shaun Dobson / Asha Chotai Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822 Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)

Notes to Editors:

About RM

RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include:

-- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, andgovernments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- TTS (Technical Teaching Solutions) - an established provider of education resources for early years,primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to ministries of education and independent institutionsworldwide.

-- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UKschools and colleges.

