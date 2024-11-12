The new law aims to improve the efficiency and reliability of Jordan's electricity infrastructure and introduces the concept of energy storage in the country's legislation for the first time. From ESS News Jordan has adopted a new electricity law that replaces the temporary legislation enacted in 2002 and encourages investment in electricity storage and green hydrogen projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, has said that the key benefits that distinguish the new law from the previous temporary regulations include ...

